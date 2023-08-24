Home

Western Railway Cancels 36 Trains On Ahmedabad-Mumbai Route on THESE Dates. Details Inside

Western Railway on Thursday announced the cancellation of 36 trains on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai route between August 25 and August 28.

New Delhi: The Western Railway on Thursday announced the cancellation of 36 trains on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai route between August 25 and August 28. In an official statement, the Western Railway said that 36 trains originating from or passing through Ahmedabad in Gujarat on its way to Mumbai between August 25 and 28 have been cancelled due to non-interlocking work planned near Surat station.

As per an official release, a block will be in place to carry out non-interlocking work from August 26 to 28 in order to provide a third line between Surat and Udhna stations in south Gujarat.

“Due to the work, 36 trains between Ahmedabad and Mumbai will remain cancelled between August 25 and 28. Some of these trains include Bhuj-Bandra Express, Ajmer-Dadar Express, Dadar-Ahmedabad Express and Mumbai Central-Hapa Express,” it said.

“While one train has been short-terminated, another will short-originate. The Nagpur-Ahmedabad Express scheduled for August 26 and 27 has been given diversion while Dadar-Porbandar Express on August 28 has been rescheduled,” the release added.

“Few WR trains will be affected due to non-interlocking work in connection with Powarkheda – Jujharpur Flyover in Itarsi – Bhopal section of Jabalpur Division of West Central Railway,” the Western Railways posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Check out details of diversions and cancellations of trains as shared by Western Railway:

Cancellation of Trains:

1. Train No. 02133 Bandra Terminus – Jabalpur SF Special of 26th August 2023.

2. Train No. 02134 Jabalpur – Bandra Terminus SF Special of 25th August

2023.

3. Train No. 19343 Indore – Seoni Panchvalley Express of 25th, 26th & 27th August 2023.

4. Train No. 19344 Chhindwara – Indore Panchvalley Express of 26th, 27th & 28th August 2023.

5. Train No.07115 Hyderabad – Jaipur Special of 25th August 2023. 6. Train No.07116 Jaipur – Hyderabad Special of 27th August 2023.

Diversion of Trains:

1. Train No. 11463 Somnath – Jabalpur Express of 25th August, 2023 will

be diverted via Bhopal – Bina – Katni Murwara – Jabalpur.

2. Train No. 11464 Jabalpur – Somnath Express of 26th & 27th August, 2023 will be diverted via Jabalpur – Katni Murwara – Bina – Bhopal.

Regulation of Trains:

1. Train No. 09724 Bandra Terminus – Jaipur Weekly Special will be regulated by 55 mins.

2. Train No. 19015 Dadar – Porbandar Saurashtra Express will be regulated by 00.35 mins.

3. Train No. 12926 Amritsar – Mumbai Central Paschim Express will be regulated by 01.40 hrs.

4. Train No. 22954 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Gujarat Express will be regulated by 01.30 hrs.

(With PTI inputs)

