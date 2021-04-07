Mumbai: At a time when the Maharashtra government imposed lockdown-like restrictions across the state to control the spread of coronavirus, Reliance Capital director Anmol Ambani on Tuesday slammed the state government in a series of tweets for putting restrictions on businesses. He also hit out at Maharashtra authorities for terming works of actors, professional cricketers and politicians as ‘essential’ but not allowing the businessmen to continue on regular terms. Also Read - All Students of Class 9, Class 11 in Maharashtra to be Promoted Without Exams, Board Exam Datesheet Soon

Taking to Twitter, the elder son of Anil Ambani accused the state administration of categorising work based on priority. Also Read - COVID-19 Rules Go For A Toss As Large Numbers of People Seen Violating Guidelines At New Delhi Railway Station

“Professional ‘actors’ can continue shooting their films. Professional ‘cricketers’ can play their sport late into the night. Professional ‘politicians’ can continue their rallies with masses of people. But YOUR business or work is not ESSENTIAL. Still don’t get it?” Anmol Ambani said. Also Read - Twinkle Khanna Shares 'Soothing' Poem on Uncertain Times As Akshay Kumar Undergoes COVID-19 Treatment

Professional ‘actors’ can continue shooting their films. Professional ‘cricketers’ can play their sport late into the night. Professional ‘politicians’ can continue their rallies with masses of people. But YOUR business or work is not ESSENTIAL. Still don’t get it? — Anmol A Ambani (@anmol_ambani) April 5, 2021

In another tweet, Anmol asked, “What does the essential even mean? EACH INDIVIDUAL’s WORK IS ESSENTIAL TO THEM.”

What does essential even mean? EACH INDIVIDUALS WORK IS ESSENTIAL TO THEM. #scamdemic — Anmol A Ambani (@anmol_ambani) April 5, 2021

The development comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced to impose complete lockdown across the state on the weekends starting from 8 PM on Friday till 7 AM on Monday.

However, the state cabinet said only essential services will be permitted. Meanwhile, section 144 and night curfew will be imposed on the regular weekdays.

According to the guidelines, cinema halls, parks, museums, and religious places will remain closed for public gatherings.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 55,469 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the second highest spike in the last two days, taking the tally of infections to 31,13,354while 297 deaths pushed the toll to 56,330. Maharashtra is now left with 4,72,283 active cases.