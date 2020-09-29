New Delhi: In the wake of the Congo fever, the Palghar administration in Maharashtra on Tuesday asked authorities to remain alert. Also Read - Unlock 5: Maharashtra Likely to Start Dine-in Services at Restaurants From Oct, to Issue SOPs Soon

Saying that it is a matter of deep concern for cattle- breeders, meat-sellers and animal husbandry officials, the district administration said it is necessary to take timely precautions as there is no specific and useful treatment for the CCHF. Also Read - Mumbai Containment Zones Today: Over 10,000 Buildings Identified as COVID-Hotspot; 671 Areas Sealed

Issuing a statement, Palghar animal husbandry department’s deputy commissioner Dr Prashant D Kamble said the CCHF has been found in some districts of Gujarat, and is likely to spread to border districts of Maharashtra. Also Read - Day After Fadnavis-Raut Meeting, Sharad Pawar Visits Maharashtra CM Uddhav | What Did They Discuss?

What is Congo fever and how it spreads?

The Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), commonly known as the Congo fever, spreads in humans through ticks.

The CCHF is a widespread disease caused by a tick- borne virus (Nairovirus) of the Bunyaviridae family. The virus causes severe viral haemorrhagic fever outbreaks, with a case fatality rate of 10 to 40 per cent, as per the World Health Organisation (WHO).

There is no vaccine available for either people or animals against the disease.

Human-to-human transmission can occur resulting from close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected persons.

Hospital-acquired infections can also occur due to improper sterilisation of medical equipment, reuse of needles and contamination of medical supplies, according to the WHO.

What precautions can be taken?

The department has instructed authorities to take all necessary precautions and implement preventive measures.

“This viral disease is transmitted from one animal to another by a specific type of tick…the disease is transmitted to humans through contact with the blood of infected animals and by eating the meat of infected animals,” the circular said.

(With inputs from PTI)