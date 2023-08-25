Home

What’s Brewing? Sharad Pawar Denies Split Remours, Says Ajit Continues to be NCP Leader

NCP chief Sharad Pawar further clarified that some leaders have left the NCP by taking a different political stand but it cannot be termed as a split.

Sharad Pawar said there is no conflict that Ajit Pawar is the NCP leader, there is no split in the party.

Pune: Putting an end to the speculation about the increasing rift within NCP, party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday asserted that there was no split in the party and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar continues to be its leader.

Giving further clarification, Sharad Pawar said that some leaders have left the NCP by taking a “different political stand”, but it cannot be termed as a split. He said this while talking to reporters at his hometown Baramati in Pune district in the morning before leaving for Kolhapur, where he is scheduled to address a rally later in the day.

No Conflict in NCP?

“There is no conflict that he (Ajit Pawar) is our leader, there is no split in NCP. How does a split happen in a party? It happens when a big group separates from the party at the national level. But there is no such situation in NCP today. Yes, some leaders took a different stans but this can’t be called a split. They can do so in a democracy,” Sharad Pawar said.

Maharashtra | There is no conflict that he (Ajit Pawar) is our leader, there is no split in NCP. How does a split happen in a party? It happens when a big group separates from the party at the national level. But there is no such situation in NCP today. Yes, some leaders took a… pic.twitter.com/iTAYEJ9Mub — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023

Earlier, Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule called Ajit Pawar a senior leader and MLA of the party. “Now, he (Ajit Pawar) has taken a stand that is against the party, and we have given a complaint to the assembly speaker and are awaiting his response,” Sule said.

Talking about Sule’s statement that there is no split in the NCP and Ajit Pawar is a leader of the party, Pawar senior said, “Yes, there is no question about it.”

“How can anybody say that there is a split in NCP? There’s no question that Ajit Pawar is our party leader,” he said.

How Fraction Started in NCP?

The main fraction originated in the NCP after Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state on July 2.

However, replying to a query, Sharad Pawar said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the NCP, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, will perform better than the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Maharashtra in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Will Fraction Bring Confusion in INDIA Alliance For Lok Sabha Polls?

However, Sharad Pawar did not answer the question directly, but when asked about a survey that projected the opposition INDIA alliance getting a good response against the NDA in the Lok Sabha polls, Pawar said, “I haven’t seen the survey yet. But yes, we are talking with some survey organisations where we can clearly see that MVA will win maximum seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.” It should be noted that the INDIA alliance will hold its third meeting on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai.

(With inputs from PTI)

