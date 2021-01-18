New Delhi: After the alleged WhatsApp chat between Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and former BARC head Partho Dasgupta came to the limelight, the Maharashtra government on Monday said it is looking into the matter on how Goswami got access to such sensitive information related to Balakot airstrike and Pulwama attack. The state government also said that it is calling a meeting tomorrow to decide the next course of action. Also Read - Ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta, Accused in TRP Scam, Admitted to ICU

Issuing a statement, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the state government is looking to probe how Arnab Goswami got access to such sensitive information. "We have called a meeting tomorrow to decide our next course of action," Deshmukh said.

He said the government is also gathering information about the leaked chats between Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta. "Some highly sensitive things including the Balakot airstrike and the Pulwama attack have been mentioned in the chats," he added.

Earlier in the day, the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) demanded the suspension of Republic TV’s IBF membership till the case related to alleged manipulation of ratings is pending in court.

In a statement, the NBA said that these messages clearly establish collusion between the two in manipulating ratings to garner greater viewership numbers for Republic TV month after month by fraudulently manually reducing ratings of other channels.

Expressing shock over the WhatsApp messages the agency said that these messages confirm the allegations made by NBA in the last four years that ratings were being manipulated by a non-NBA member broadcaster in connivance with BARC’s top management officials.

Moreover, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) asked the government to set up a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the purported chats between Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and former Broadcast Audience Research Council head Partho Dasgupta.

Referring to the purported chats widely reported in media which mentioned that Goswami was privy to the Balakot air strikes, NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said, “It is extremely shocking and disturbing to know how issues related to national security have been used to gain TRPs.”

Goswami has been at the forefront in maligning the image of the Mumbai police and also the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. Dasgupta, who was arrested in the fake Television Rating Point (TRP) case is now in the ICU of state-run JJ hospital in central Mumbai.