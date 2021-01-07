New Delhi: With the Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute getting approval for the emergency use of the coronavirus vaccine, India getting nasal vaccine against the infection is going to be a reality soon as the trails for the purpose is all set to begin in Nagpur soon. As per updates, Bharat Biotechis planning to start phase 1 and 2 trials of the nasal vaccine at Gillurkar Multi Speciality in Nagpur. Also Read - Bharat Biotech Announces Completion of Volunteer Enrollment For Phase-3 Clinical Trials of Covaxin

Speaking to India Today, Bharat Biotech chief Dr Krishna Ella said that the company is working on a nasal vaccine and has partnered with the Washington University School of Medicine. He further said the research has proven that the nasal vaccine is the best choice as the coronavirus also attacks through the nose.

As per latest updates, the trials of the nasal vaccine will be conducted on at least 30-45 healthy volunteers above the age of 18 till the age of 65 years at four trial sites in the country such as Bhubaneshwar, Pune, Nagpur and Hyderabad.

Giving further information, Bharat Biotech said it is working on two intranasal vaccines — one with US-based vaccine maker FluGen and scientists from the University of Wisconsin Madison and the other with the University of Washington School of Medicine.

According to experts, the nasal variant of the Covid-19 vaccine will play a major role in stopping transmission of the virus.

How is normal vaccine different from nasal one?

Unlike other Covid-19 vaccines that are administered intramuscularly (or through the muscles), the nasal vaccine delivered through the nose, which is also an initial point of infection in humans.

According to a study by the University of Washington School of Medicine, the nasal delivery route created a strong immune response throughout the body, but it was particularly effective in the nose and respiratory tract, preventing the infection from taking hold in the body.