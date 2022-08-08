Mumbai: The hearing in the Supreme Court on the issue of power over Shiv Sena and disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs has been postponed. The matter will now come up for hearing on August 12. Should the matter be referred to a five-judge bench or not? Arguments in this regard will also be heard. On the last hearing four days ago, the CJI had told the counsel for the Election Commission that both the parties can give an affidavit in the Election Commission on Monday i.e. August 8. If any party demands time, the Commission shall consider it.Also Read - Maharashtra Weather: Moderate To Intense Rainfall, Gusty Winds Forecast At Isolated Places In State

Eknath Shinde had called the allegation of disqualification wrong

During the hearing, Eknath Shinde said that the allegation of disqualification has been wrongly leveled against us. We are still Shiv Sainiks. On the other hand, in the Supreme Court, advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Uddhav Thackeray faction, said that MLAs going to the Shinde faction can avoid disqualification under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution only if they merge the separated faction with another party.

The matter has reached the Election Commission

The Election Commission had sought evidence from both the parties that they have authority over the Shiv Sena party. These documents were to be handed over by Monday, August 8 by 1 pm. After this, the Election Commission start the hearing. The Supreme Court has also called the counsel for the Election Commission.