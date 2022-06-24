Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal on Friday approved the appointment of Ajay Choudhary as the Shiv Sena’s legislative leader in the House in place of rebel MLA Eknath Shinde, expediting the need for the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition to prove its majority through a floor test. On June 21, Sena had removed Shinde as the party’s group leader, hours after he went missing and decamped for Surat with at least 21 MLAs of his party, leading to a crisis in the team Uddhav.Also Read - 'PM Modi And Amit Shah, Your Minister Is Threatening Sharad Pawar': Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut

Who is Ajay Choudhari?

Choudhari represents the Sewri segment in Mumbai

He had won the Assembly polls in 2014 and 2019.

He was made Shiv Sena’s Nashik district chief 2015.

Speaking to PTI, Choudhary said that 25 MLAs have supported his appointment as the group leader of Shiv Sena.

Reports claimed that Ajay Choudhari has assets worth Rs 49,913,699 (Four crore ninty nine lakh thirteen thousand six hundred & ninty nine Rupees) and financial liability of Rs 3,975,000 (Thirty nine lakh seventy five thousand Rupees).

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Top Developments