Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal on Friday approved the appointment of Ajay Choudhary as the Shiv Sena’s legislative leader in the House in place of rebel MLA Eknath Shinde, expediting the need for the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition to prove its majority through a floor test. On June 21, Sena had removed Shinde as the party’s group leader, hours after he went missing and decamped for Surat with at least 21 MLAs of his party, leading to a crisis in the team Uddhav.Also Read - 'PM Modi And Amit Shah, Your Minister Is Threatening Sharad Pawar': Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut
Who is Ajay Choudhari?
- Choudhari represents the Sewri segment in Mumbai
- He had won the Assembly polls in 2014 and 2019.
- He was made Shiv Sena’s Nashik district chief 2015.
- Speaking to PTI, Choudhary said that 25 MLAs have supported his appointment as the group leader of Shiv Sena.
Reports claimed that Ajay Choudhari has assets worth Rs 49,913,699 (Four crore ninty nine lakh thirteen thousand six hundred & ninty nine Rupees) and financial liability of Rs 3,975,000 (Thirty nine lakh seventy five thousand Rupees).
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Top Developments
- Eknath Shinde, who led the rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray and was holed up at a Guwahati hotel, deferred his plan to visit Mumbai.
- Exuding confidence, Sena’s Sanjay Raut said,” We won’t relent…we’ll win on floor of the house (State Assembly). If this battle is fought on roads, we’ll win that too. We gave opportunity to those who left, now it’s too late. I challenge them to come on floor of the house. MVA govt will complete rest of 2.5 yrs.”
- He added that CM Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar are in constant touch. All leaders of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena are in touch with each other.
- BJP leader Pravin Darekar and party leaders arrive at the residence of Devendra Fadnavis.
- Speaking on the political crisis in Maharashtra, Dr.Ramdas Athawale, MoS and President, Republican Party of India (RPI) said,”Uddhav Thackeray’s time is up. Most MLAs will go with Eknath Shinde (rebel Shiv Sena MLA) and he will form government with BJP.”
- The Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has filed a petition before the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly seeking the cancellation of membership of 16 rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde for “not attending” legislative party meeting.
- Eknath Shinde posted a series of tweets that ruled out any possibility of reconciliation.
- More MLAs reach Guwahati as sources, according to news agency ANI, say the numbers are likely to cross 50.