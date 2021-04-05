Mumbai: NCP leader Dilip Patil will be the Maharashtra Home Minister, sources have said. Earlier on Monday, NCP leader Anil Deshmukh stepped down as Maharashtra Home Minister after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into the corruption allegations against him. Also Read - Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Resigns After Bombay HC Orders CBI Probe Against Him

NCP sources said that Anil Deshmukh submitted his resignation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. This came hours after the Bombay High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary investigation into the corruption allegations of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against AnilDeshmukh.

“CBI inquiry shall be completed in 15 days, then CBI Director can decide the further course of action in accordance with law’, ordered a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni. The bench said that this was an “extraordinary” and “unprecedented” case that warranted an independent inquiry.