Mumbai: A day after the ruling Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA) suffered major setback in the Maharashtra legislative Council polls, senior Shiv Sena Leader Eknath Shinde has gone “incommunicado” with 10 party MLAs. The development comes amid allegations of cross-voting by some Shiv Sena MLAs and could rattle the MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, as some Sena MLAs are believed to be in touch with Shinde. The ‘missing’ Shiv Sena MLAs are believed to be holed up in a hotel in Surat, Gujarat, a BJP-ruled state, with Shinde. Security outside the hotel has been beefed up and no one is being allowed entry. Shinde is likely to address mediapersons from Surat around 2 pm on Tuesday. The rebellion by the MLAs has put Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as the MVA government faces at risk of losing the majority in the assembly.Also Read - Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: Team Uddhav Goes in Huddle, Fadnavis Reaches Delhi; Raut Says 'Loyal Shiv Sainiks' Will Return

Who is Eknath Shinde?

Eknath Shinde has been elected consecutively for four terms in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly- 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019. After his 2014 win, he was elected as the leader of the legislative party of Shiv Sena and subsequently the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly after the Shiv Sena parted ways with the BJP. His son Shrikant Shinde is a Lok Sabha MP and his brother Prakash Shinde is a Councillor. Shinde is a big shot in Shiv Sena and has been instrumental in strengthening the organisation in the Thane region.

Who are the leaders ‘missing’ with Eknath Shinde?

Prakash Surve

Mahesh Shinde

Sanjay Shinde

Sanjay Bangar

Tanaji Sawant

Sandeepan Bhumre

Abdul Sattar MoS

Dnyaneshwar Chougule

Shambhuraj Desai. Mos home

Bharat Gogawale

Sanjay Rathod

Sanjay RaimulkarChandrakant Patil

Dr Shrikant Shinde (Eknath Shinde’s son)

"Some MLAs of Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde are currently not reachable. Efforts are being made to topple the MVA government but BJP has to remember that Maharashtra is very different from Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh."

"I know Eknath Shinde Ji, he is a true Shiv Sainik. He will return without any conditions," Raut told news agency ANI.

According to reports, Shinde has been feeling sidelined since the formation of the MVA government. His son Shrikant Shinde represents the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat. Asked about Shinde being “unreachable”, former Shiv Sena leader Narayan Rane, who jumped to BJP’s wagon and is now a Union Minister in the Modi government, said, “No comments should be made on such things, else what is the point of being unreachable.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged five seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena won two each while Congress was able to clinch one seat out of the total 10 seats in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) that went to polls on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, “Maharashtra Vidhan Parishad election results – Shiv Sena (Mafia Sena) got 52 votes. 12 MLA’s revolted (55 Shiv Sena + 9 supporters = 64) Uddhav Thackeray’s Mafia Sarkar’s count down started.”

As many as eleven candidates were in the fray for the elections to the ten seats in the MLC. All the five candidates of the BJP — Pravin Darekar, Ram Shinde, Shrikant Bharatiya, Uma Khapre and Prasad Lad emerged victorious. NCP candidates– Ramraje Nimbalkar and Eknath Khadse– and the Shiv Sena nominees- Aamshya Padavi and Sachin Ahir also secured their seats. Of the two candidates fielded by Congress, Bhai Jagtap secured the win while Chandrakant Handore lost.