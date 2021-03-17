New Delhi: Mumbai’s top cop Param Bir Singh was transferred on Wednesday from his post by the Maharashtra government. Singh was replaced by IPS officer Hemant Nagral. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, while confirming the replacement of Param Bir Singh, said Nagrale’s appointment as the next Mumbai Police Commissioner has been approved. “Param Bir Singh is transferred and posted as DG Home Guard,” he added. Also Read - Hemant Nagrale Appointed Mumbai's New Police Commissioner, Replaces Param Bir Singh

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took to Twitter and wrote, "Big decision of the government. Hemant Nagarale will be the new Mumbai Police Commissioner. An additional charge of the post of Director General of Police of Maharashtra State has been given to Rajneesh Sheth. Responsibility of Maharashtra State Security Corporation has been given to Sanjay Pandey. Param Bir Singh will head the Home Guard." This comes after the row over Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze's alleged involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near an industrialist's residence in the city.

Who is Hemant Nagrale?

Hemant Nagrale is a 1987-batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre and was currently holding the additional charge of Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP). Also Read - Maharashtra Records 15,051 New COVID Cases, Schools Shut in Nashik Till March 31; 7-Day Lockdown in Nagpur

Hemant Nagrale is 58 years old and is a 1987 batch IPS officer.

Hemant Nagrale had served as Commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Police from May 2016 to July 2018.

Nagrale, in the past, has also served as the Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration) in the Mumbai Police department, Special Inspector General (Administration) in the DG office

He was also as Special Inspector General at the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

Nagrale was with the Central Bureau of Investigation in the past on central deputation, serving as DIG and superintendent of police.

Nagrale was involved in the operations during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack of November 2008.

He was also part of the team that had entered Hotel Taj Mahal Palace at Colaba in South Mumbai to shift the injured and the dead out of the facility.

Awards:

Nagrale has been awarded several medals like the President’s Police Medal, Vishesh Seva Padak and Antarik Suraksha Padak.