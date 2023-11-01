Home

Maharashtra

Who Is Manoj Jarange Patil, The Face Of Maratha Agitation That ‘Squeezed’ Maharashtra Government?

Who Is Manoj Jarange Patil, The Face Of Maratha Agitation That ‘Squeezed’ Maharashtra Government?

Since the incidents that unfolded on September 1, many have sat up and taken notice of the agitation and its face, Manoj Jarange Patil.

Who is Manoj Jarange Patil, the face of Maratha Reservation stir?

Manoj Jarange Patil And Maratha Agitation: A violent clash broke out on September 1 between the Police and protesters demanding Maratha Reservation in Maharashtra’s Jalna. That was perhaps the first time that many in the country and Maharashtra came across the name “Manoj Jarange Patil”, who led the protests. In fact, to recall, Manoj Jarange Patil and his associates had been on a hunger strike demanding reservations for the Maratha community as the reservations provided by the state government for the politically dominant Maratha community were quashed by the Supreme Court earlier.

Trending Now

The agitation has rattled the state government as well as every single party and political leader who has a stake in the political affairs of Maharashtra since the issue relates directly to the “Marathi Manoos” encompassing the population that is native to Maharashtra, and who speaks Marathi.

You may like to read

Since the incidents that unfolded on September 1, many have sat up and taken notice of the agitation and its face, Manoj Jarange Patil.

Who Is Manoj Jarange Patil?

Manoj Jarange-Patil originally hails from the Beed district and joined the movement for reservations for the Maratha community in government jobs and education about 15 years ago. Although he has been in the thick of things as far as reservations for the Maratha community are concerned, September 1 is the date that catapulted him to the stature of its face, thanks to the police lathi-charge.

Patil was on a hunger strike at the village of Ataravali-Sarate from August 29 and on the fourth day the Police tried to forcibly admit him to a hospital, leading to a clash between the police and Patil’s supporters. That was the watershed moment forcing politicians from across the spectrum to placate Patil and declare their support for the Maratha reservation issue.

Manoj Jarange Patil joined the reservation movement 15 years ago, participated in several marches and protests, and also sold 2.5 acres of agricultural land out of his four acres to meet his daily needs.

He started an outfit called the Shivba Sanghatana to organise protests for Maratha reservation.

In 2021, the Supreme Court quashed the Maratha reservation following which Patil participated in demonstrations at various places, including a three-month agitation in Sasht-Pimpalgaon in Jalna district joined by hundreds of people. The then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray took note and invited Patil for a meeting in Mumbai, after which the activist withdrew his protest.

The present Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on reservations, declaring that he had asked a panel of officers to study the issue and submit recommendations, but it did not cut any ice with Patil who refused to withdraw his agitation.

“We want a government notification saying that Marathas who are regarded as Kunbi (a sub-caste) will get the benefit of reservation as OBCs,” he said while addressing the press on Monday. “If this is not issued, I will even stop drinking water from Tuesday.”

Manoj Jarange Patil’s Fast-unto-death

41-year-old Manoj Jarange Patil is on a fast-unto-death to give an impetus to the demands and pressurise the government to give in to the demand. His latest rally on Saturday was attended by lakhs of community members, and he has become a force to reckon with on the issue.

The power corridors can’t ignore him because now Manoj Jarange Patil has clearly emerged as the veritable leader of the agitation by the Maratha community with his numerous hunger strikes, agitations, and foot marches.

All-party Meeting Called By Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Agrees To Provide Quota

The all-party meeting called by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss the Maratha reservation issue concluded with all the parties agreeing to provide quota to the community. A letter uploaded by CMO Maharashtra mentioned that all the legal measures would be taken to provide quota as demanded by the community. However, the letter added that the procedure would take time and has asked those demanding quota to give the government the time needed to fulfill the demands.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.