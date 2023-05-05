Home

Maharashtra

Who Is Pradeep Kurulkar, DRDO Scientist Arrested In Pune For Providing Secret Info To Pakistan

Who Is Pradeep Kurulkar, DRDO Scientist Arrested In Pune For Providing Secret Info To Pakistan

His area of specialization is Design and Development of Missile Launchers, Military Engineering Equipment, Advanced Robotics and Mobile Unmanned Systems for Military Applications.

Who Is Pradip Kurulkar, DRDO Scientist Arrested In Pune For Providing Secret Info To Pakistan

Pune: A 59-year-old scientist at a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratory in Pune has been arrested on charges of spying and sharing security-sensitive information with a suspected female Pakistani intelligence agent.

The scientist was allegedly in touch with an agent of a “Pakistan Intelligence Operative” through WhatsApp and video calls, an ATS official told PTI. It was a case of honeytrap, he added.

You may like to read

“The scientist, by misusing his position, despite knowing that the officials secrets in his possession if obtained by the enemy country can pose a threat to the security of the country, provided the details to the enemy country,” an ATS release said.

The scientist has been identified as P.M Kurulkar, Director, R&D Establishment (Engrs.), DRDO. His area of specialization is Design and Development of Missile Launchers, Military Engineering Equipment, Advanced Robotics and Mobile Unmanned Systems for Military Applications.

Who is Pradeep Kurulkar?

Kurulkar, who was born in 1963, began working for the DRDO at CVRDE, Avadi, in 1988 after earning his Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in Electrical Engineering from COEP Pune in 1985 with distinction and first-class standing.

He went on to complete his advanced Power Electronics coursework at IIT Kanpur with a focus on Drives and applications. Design and development of missile launchers, military engineering gear, cutting-edge robotics, and mobile unmanned systems for military applications are his areas of expertise.

He was working as Director of Research & Development Establishment (Engineers) [R&DE(E)], a premier Systems Engineering Laboratory of DRDO.

As a Team Leader and Lead Designer, Kurulkar made significant contributions to the design, development, and delivery of a number of military engineering systems and equipment, such as the hyperbaric chamber, mobile power supply, and high-pressure pneumatic systems, as well as missile launchers for Programme AD, MRSAM, Nirbhay subsonic cruise missile system, Prahar, QRSAM, and XRSAM.

The court of special judge S R Navander remanded him in ATS custody till May 9.

Meanwhile, scientist Pradeep Kurulkar has been brought to ATS office in Pune for investigation

#WATCH | DRDO espionage case: Accused DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar brought to ATS office in Pune for investigation. (Identity of the accused confirmed by ATS sources) https://t.co/nag1KoWP3F pic.twitter.com/qtJ2hQ87uu — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.