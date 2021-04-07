Mumbai: On a day when Maharashtra reported 55,469 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections to 31,13,354 with 297 fresh deaths, MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday blamed the migrant workers for the rapid spread of coronavirus in the state. He said the states the migrant labourers hailed from lacked adequate facilities to test them for coronavirus. Also Read - America Rules Out Vaccine Passports

"Maharashtra is the most industrialised state in India which attracts a large number of workers from other states. The places from where these workers come lacked enough testing facilities," he said.

After talking to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he said he had suggested during last year lockdown that migrant workers who returned to their native places should be tested, but it was not done.

Talking about the new restrictions being imposed in Maharashtra from Monday night, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief said all shops should be kept open for at least two or three days during this period.

According to the order issued by the chief minister, all medical shops and grocery shops, other shops, markets and shopping malls will be closed in Maharashtra till April 30. However, essential services are allowed.

“The government says manufacturing will be allowed during the time of restrictions but not the shops. If shops are not allowed to remain open then what’s the logic behind allowing the manufacturing activity?” he asked.

The development comes as Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 55,469 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the second highest spike in the last two days, taking the tally of infections to 31,13,354 while 297 deaths pushed the toll to 56,330. According to the state health department Mumbai recorded 10,040 new cases and 32 deaths.