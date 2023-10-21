Home

Maharashtra

Wildlife SOS And Maharashtra Forest Department Conduct Joint Awareness Programmes For Wildlife Week

Wildlife SOS And Maharashtra Forest Department Conduct Joint Awareness Programmes For Wildlife Week

These sessions aimed at people from different ages and walks of life and sought to tackle the increasing problem of human-leopard conflict in the state.

These sessions aimed at people from different ages and occupation.

National Wildlife Week: On the occasion of National Wildlife Week, Wildlife SOS, along with the Maharashtra Forest Department conducted several awareness and training sessions across different parts of the state. These sessions aimed at people from different ages and walks of life and sought to tackle the increasing problem of human-leopard conflict in the state.

Trending Now

Involved in a busy few activity-filled days on the occasion of National Wildlife Week, Wildlife SOS, in collaboration with the forest department, conducted several awareness and training sessions across various locales in Maharashtra. First, a rescue equipment training session was held with the forest range officers of Khed range and the members of the village rescue group. The session shed valuable light into the nuances of safely handling the proper equipment to save any wild animal in distress.

You may like to read

Additionally, the NGO’s team and the Junnar Forest Division staff travelled across Maharashtra from Sahyadri School in Khed, to G. P. School in Pimparkhed and the Hindmata Vidyalaya in Vadgaon Kandali to disseminate knowledge about leopards, the threats facing them, and possible ways of coexisting peacefully with these big cats. Generating the proper know-how among students can help them become capable future stewards of the environment.

The team also organised a session at the Annasaheb Waghire College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Otur to let young participants know about the lived reality of human-leopard conflict, and the part they can play in mitigating the same. These sessions shed valuable light into the manner in which this elusive big cat operates, especially in human-dominated landscapes, and how fatalities can be prevented on both sides through sustainable human-animal relationships.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES