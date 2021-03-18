Lockdown in Mumbai: With a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra and its capital Mumbai, it is being speculated that a complete lockdown might be imposed in major cities where cases are being reported in big number. Maharashtra on Wednesday reported more than 23,000 fresh cases. However, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has denied the possibility of imposing any lockdown in Mumbai or Pune. Also Read - Popular Restaurant in Mumbai Shut, Cops Register FIR Against it For Flouting COVID Guidelines

Speaking to a leading news channel, the Maharashtra minister said that even though the cases are rising, the government is very well prepared to handle it and there's no need for lockdown in Mumbai and Pune as of now.

Saying that the lockdown is the last resort, he said that the state government is well prepared, there are lots of beds vacant for patients. He also added that more than 85% of patients are asymptomatic and are in home quarantine and there is no reason for a lockdown.

It must be noted here that lockdown-like restrictions have been imposed in a number places across Maharashtra such as Nagpur, Latur and other areas.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 23,179 fresh COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day tally in 2021. With these new cases, the state’s overall caseload has gone up to 23,70,507.

On the other hand, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Thursday that all city residents have to join hands and work together to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. However, she said imposing a night curfew is necessary at the moment. Giving further updates, she said that the BMC is considering shifting the crowded markets to new sites.

In the meantime, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik stressed the need for cooperation from people’s side to control the virus. He said that no decision on lockdown in Mumbai has been taken yet, but people have to cooperate, otherwise, strict action will be taken.

Taking preventive measures, Mumbai’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asked schools to stop 50% rotational attendance rule from 17 March. It also said that teachers will take their classes in ‘Work From Home’ pattern.