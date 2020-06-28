Maharashtra Lockdown Extension News: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, Maharshtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the ongoing lockdown will continue beyond June 30, though the Centre has announced Unlock process to bring back economy on track. Also Read - 100 Cases of Suicide, 1,500 Complaints of Domestic Violence in Ludhiana During Lockdown: Police

Addressing a press conference, Uddhav Thackeray said that the lockdown restrictions will not cease on June 30 as the threat of cronavirus still looms large in the state despite taking all precautionary measures. Also Read - Lockdown in Gurugram: 8 Containment Zones Under Complete Shutdown, Malls to Open From July 1

Apart from coronavirus, he said, people must protect themselves from other monsoon diseases like malaria and dengue. Also Read - Lockdown Extended Till July 12: This State to be Under Complete Shutdown From Today - List of Allowed And Prohibited Activities Here

In the meantime, the Mumbai Police, under #MissionBeginAgain initiative, announced a series of measures by appealing to people to strictly adhere to the guidelines.

As part of the lockdown, Mumbai Police Spokesperson Pranaya Ashok said that the outdoor movements continue to be restricted for essential activities like buying food, vegetables, visits to markets, salons, barber shops, with a radius of 2 kms only.

On the other hand, the night curfew for people and vehicles will be implemented strictly from 9 PM to 5 AM except essential or medical requirements.

As part of the ‘Chase the Virus’ campaign, 15 close contacts of a COVID-19 patient will compulsorily be kept in institutional quarantine, while community leaders will tell people about comorbidities, meals and other facilities available at institutional quarantine facilities etc, clinic timings etc.

CM Uddhav Thackeray said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Abhiyaan so that Maharashtra can continue supply of food grains to the poor at low prices.

The development comes as the coronavirus cases in the state for the second consecutive day jumped above 5,000 at 5,318 on Saturday as against Friday’s 5,024 while the state death toll touched 7,273.

The state fatalities again catapulted from the June’s lowest of 62 to 167, but still down from the highest death figure of 248 notched on June 23.

On June 16, the state had reported 1,409 fatalities, taking into account reconciliation of earlier deaths, which drastically escalated the toll.