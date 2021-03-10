Maharashtra Lockdown News: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported highest spike of the year after reporting more than 13,000 cases in the last 24 hours. As per updates from the state’s health department, the state has recorded 13,659 new coronavirus cases, taking the state’s caseload to 22,52,057. With 54 fatalities, the death toll stood at 52,610. Notably, the state had on October 8 last year reported 13,395 cases after which the number of daily cases had declined. Also Read - Maharashtra: Night Curfew Imposed in Kalyan Dombivli, Nandurbar Districts | Check What’s Allowed, What’s Not

As many as 9,913 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total of recoveries to 20,99,207. There are 99,008 active cases in the state. Mumbai city reported 1,539 cases, Pune city 1,384, Nagpur city 1,513, Nashik city 750, Yavatmal district 403, Aurangabad 560 and Pimpri Chinchwad 590. Also Read - Mumbai Gets 24x7 Vaccine Centres to Boost Coronavirus Vaccination Drive

However, despite rising cases of coronavirus in the state, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that the state government cannot impose lockdown in the state. He further added that the decision will be taken after reviewing the situation. Also Read - 57 Students at a Vedic School in Andhra Pradesh Test COVID Positive, Quarantined

“The option of imposing a lockdown cannot be easily adopted but we will have to take a firm decision soon. We will review the situation within the next few days and take a decision,” Thackeray said earlier in the day.

But he cautioned that a second lockdown in the state can be avoided if citizens in the state follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. He urged the people to adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to avoid the second lockdown.

Earlier in the day, the state government imposed night curfew in Kalyan Dombivli and Nandurbar districts. These curfews will be in place till further order. On Tuesday, Janata curfew was imposed in Jalgaon.

The BMC earlier in the day warned against not adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and said that violators will face strict action. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also issued a fresh order where it said that buildings with more than 5 patients will be sealed for any movement. Mumbai has reported more than 1,000 cases for the past week.

Mumbai’s COVID-19 tally increased to 3,37,134 and five deaths took the fatality count to 11,515. The wider Mumbai division reported 2,933 new cases and nine deaths, taking the cumulative caseload to 7,46,993 and death toll to 19,910.