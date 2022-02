Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said the state government has eased COVID-19 restrictions in the recent past and there was no need to impose more curbs in the coming days. However, people should continue to wear face mask and follow other precautionary measures, Tope said while talking to reporters in Kolhapur.Also Read - Maharashtra Farmer Turns 'Lakhpati' With ₹15 Lakh in Jan Dhan Account, Builds 'Dream' House; Later Bank Calls it A 'MISTAKE'

“The Maharashtra government has introduced many relaxations in last some weeks and it will introduce more in coming days. However, it does not mean that people need not wear mask in the coming days,” Tope was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He said there has been a communication on it between the state and the Union government’s task force. “It is not necessary to impose additional restrictions in the coming days, as the daily COVID-19 cases are on a decline,” he said. Also Read - Ex-Army Man Slits Throats Of Bedridden Wife, Daughter In Mumbai

“The decision of some western countries to allow people to do away with the face coverings needs to be studied scientifically. There had been no discussion on making Maharashtra mask-free. People should continue to wear mask and follow other precautionary measures,” the minister said. Also Read - Good News: Mumbai To Unlock By Feb End, Confirms Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 7,142 new coronavirus positive cases, 1,035 more than the day before, while the death toll rose by 92 to reach 1,43,247, as per the state health department. Amid a significant drop in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, city Mayor Kishori Pednekar had on Tuesday hinted that the state capital will be unlocked by the end of this month and underlined the need for resumption of all activities.

(With PTI inputs)