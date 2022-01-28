Mumbai: A day after the Maharashtra government decided to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut slammed the BJP over the Opposition’s charge that the government’s move was to promote liquor.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Shiv Sena to Contest on 50-100 Seats, Says Sanjay Raut

While defending the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's decision, Sanjay Raut also made a controversial statement that "wine is not liquor". Raut said the decision was to double the farmers' income, adding that the BJP only opposes but does nothing for the farmers.

"Wine is not liquor. If wine sale increases,farmers will get benefit from it. We have done this to double farmers' income.BJP only opposes but does nothing for farmers," the senior Shiv Sena leader said.

The decision was taken to give a boost to fruit-based wineries which provide additional income to farmers, Minister for Skill Development Nawab Malik told reporters on Thursday.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said “shelf-in-shop” method will be adopted in supermarkets and walk-in-stores which have area of 100 sq mt or more and which are registered under the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act.

But the supermarkets which are near places of worship or educational institutions can not sell wine. Further, wine sale will not be allowed in the districts where prohibition is in force. Supermarkets will have to be pay a fee of Rs 5,000 for selling wine.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis criticized the decision, saying the government had rolled back prohibition.

“We will not allow Maharashtra to become a Madya-rashtra (`liquor state’),” he said.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government did not help people during two years of the pandemic but its “priority is promoting the sale of liquor,” the former chief minister said.

(With inputs from PTI)