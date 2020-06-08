New Delhi: At a time when the coronavirus cases in the country are nearing 1.60 lakh-mark, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally on Monday went up to 88,528 with 2,553 new cases while the fatality count mounted by 109, including 64 deaths in Mumbai, to 3,169. Also Read - Ready to Provide All Help to Maharashtra to Fight COVID-19, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The state Health Department said that with 1,311 more people testing positive for the infection, the number of cases in Mumbai crossed the 50,000- mark and reached to 50,085 while the death toll rose to 1,702. Also Read - Bouquet After Brickbat: Sonu Sood Meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Hours After Sena Leader's Criticism

As per the updates from the health department, a total of 1,661 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 40,975. Also Read - Coronavirus: Maharashtra to Release 11000 More Prisoners on Emergency Parole to Decongest Jails

The recovery rate for Maharashtra, which has the highest case load in the country, now slightly increased from 45.72 per cent on Sunday to 46.28 per cent on Monday while the fatality rate stood at 3.57 per cent.

The health department said that the state now has 44,374 active cases and a total of 5,64,331 samples have been tested so far.

“Of the 109 deaths being recorded, 32 fatalities had occurred in the last two days while the rest (77) during May 3 and 5,” it said.

Of the 109 deaths reported on Monday, 70 were from the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) area including 64 in Mumbai, it said.

The remaining deaths include eight from Aurangabad, seven from Pune, six each from Jalgaon and Solapur, four from Dhule, three from Ratnagiri, two from Kalyan- Dombivli and one each from Ulhasnagar, Vasai Virar, Bhiwandi, Thane, Ahmednagar, Jalna and Nanded.

Currently, 5,64,736 people are placed under home quarantine and 26,760 in institutional quarantine across Maharashtra.

A total of 75 people from outside Maharashtra have tested positive for COVID-19 so far in the state while 19 deaths have been reported.