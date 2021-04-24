Mumbai: At least seven people died in Maharashtra after they consumed hand sanitiser as they could not get alcohol due to liquor shops being closed. The incident took place in Wani tehsil of Yavatmal district. “The matter is being investigated. All of them were labourers. They consumed hand sanitiser when they couldn’t get alcohol,” Anjay Pujalwar, the Sub Divisional Officer of Police at Wani Police Station said. Also Read - Two Dead, One Critical After Consuming 2 Bottles of Sanitiser in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind

The Maharashtra government on Thursday imposed stricter restrictions to contain the massive spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. Also Read - Addicted to Alcohol, 3 Brothers Die After Consuming 3 Litres of Sanitiser in Bhopal

Meanwhile, India has registered 3,46,786 new cases in the last 24 hours out of which Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 66,836 followed by Uttar Pradesh with 36,605 while Kerala reported 28,447 new cases. Also Read - BMC Official Drinks Sanitiser Instead of Water | Watch Viral Video

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Rajasthan report 74.15 per cent of the new cases, the health ministry said.

(With inputs from ANI)