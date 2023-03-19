Home

Maharashtra

Woman CEO Dies After Being Hit By Speeding SUV While Jogging In Mumbai

The deceased has been identified as Rajlaxmi Rajkrishnan, who was the CEO of a tech firm, cops said.

Mumbai Road Accident: In a freakish accident, a 39-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a speeding SUV on Sunday morning while she was out for a morning walk along the Worli promenade, a venue popular with joggers and walkers. The deceased has been identified as Rajlaxmi Rajkrishnan, who was the CEO of a tech firm, cops said.

According to the police, at around 6.30 a.m. on Sunday, a speeding SUV coming from behind crashed into a road divider, and as the driver lost control, the vehicle hit Rajlaxmi with full force at a high speed. Rajlaxmi was flung into the air and landed several feet away, seriously injuring her head even as other shocked walkers-joggers rushed to her help. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The police detained Sumer Merchant (23), the driver of the SUV for questioning before arresting him in the afternoon.

Merchant has been charged with the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act pertaining to rash and negligent driving, causing hurt etc.

The police sent his blood sample for a test to confirm if he was in an inebriated state.

The deceased was a member of a local joggers’ group, while the accused is linked to the entertainment industry.

