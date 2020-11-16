Mumbai: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men, who invited her to a party, on November 8 at a hotel on Mumbai’s Andheri-Kurla road. Also Read - Religious Places Across Maharashtra Reopens Adhering to Strict COVID-19 Protocols

The victim registered a complaint with the police on Sunday.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the victim said she and two other women were invited to the party and she was sexually assaulted by the three accused as everybody else left.

The accused have been identified as Avinash Pangekar (28), Shishir (27) and Tejas (25). Last week, Pangekar, a resident of central Mumbai, had thrown his engagement the party, and invited the victim to the hotel.

The victim alleged that she was forced to drink alcohol by Pangekar at the party. When the other two women left for the night, the men stayed back and gang-raped her. All the three accused are on the run.

The victim didn’t reveal her ordeal for days and finally narrated the incident to her family only on Saturday. She was then taken to the nearby police station to file her complaint.

The case is currently being handled by Sahar police station, where the hotel is located.

“The accused have fled but we will soon nab them. The victim has been sent to Cooper Hospital for medical tests and we are waiting for a report,” a police official from Sahar station was quoted by the publication as saying.

A case has been registered under sections 376 (rape) and 34 (crime with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.