Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Tuesday arrested a woman from Thane for making derogatory remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis on Facebook, reports news agency ANI.

The woman, a resident of Thane, had made a fake profile to hide her identity. The police registered a case against her under the IPC and IT Act and arrested her. The woman was produced in the court, which sent her to police custody till September 15.

According to the information received, the woman had made a profile on Facebook with a fake name and on September 7, she had made four comments in a row on Amrita Fadnavis's Facebook post. On receiving a complaint in this case, the police filed a n FIR against an unknown person in this regard under Sections 419, 468, 469, 504, 505 (1)(c), and 509 of the IPC, in addition to Sections 67, 66(D) of the IT Act.

During the investigation of the police, it was found that the IP address from which this comment was made is used by a woman. She had created a fake Facebook profile under the name Ganesh Kapoor to hide her identity.

(With inputs from ANI)