Mumbai: A woman sarpanch was allegedly thrashed by a man who claimed to be a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) worker. A video of the incident went viral that showed the sarpanch, Gauri Gaikwad, being assaulted by Sujit Kalbhor.Also Read - Mumbai Airport Holds Evacuation Drill, Police Urge People Not to Panic | See Photos

She had allegedly slapped him as well over a dispute at a vaccination centre. Also Read - Mumbai Issues Fresh Guidelines Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Police Form Special Squad to Check COVID Restrictions | Details Here

Police have registered two FIRs against Sujit Kalbhor, Gauri Gaikwad and three of her associates.

A picture showed Gauri Gaikwad lying on a hospital bed. She told reporters, “I have not received justice yet. Sujit Kalbhor thrashed me. When a sarpanch is doing good work, she is being subjected to violence. NCP workers raise their hands on a woman.”