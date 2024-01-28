Home

Woman Techie Shot Dead By Alleged ‘Boyfriend’ In Pune; Accused Held

A 26-year-old IT professional was shot dead by her purported boyfriend in Pune district of Maharashtra on Saturday.

Maharashtra Crime: A woman was allegedly shot and killed by her purported boyfriend in Pune district of Maharashtra. According to the police, the 26-year-old victim, an IT professional working at a Pune-based IT firm, was in a relationship with the accused who has been arrested.

Both the accused and the deceased victim hail from Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Providing details, a senior police official said the incident took place at a lodge in in Hinjawadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Saturday. The accused, identified as Rishabh Nigam, had recently arrived from his native Uttar Pradesh and was staying at the said lodge, he said.

“The accused had come from Uttar Pradesh and was staying in a lodge in Hinjawadi where he called the deceased. As per preliminary information, on Saturday night, he shot the woman and fled,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Bapu Bangar told news agency PTI.

Bangar said police received information about the murder on Sunday morning, adding the motive behind the killing was yet not known.

As per preliminary information, the accused and the victim, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were in a relationship, the officer said, adding that the deceased was employed at an IT firm in Hinjawadi while accused lived in his native state.

Nigam was later detained by the police in Mumbai, the DCP said.

“The man was traced and detained in Mumbai and was being brought to Pune for further investigation,” he said.

The senior officer said that the motive behind the woman’s murder is not clear yet and police is interrogating the suspect in a bid to extract more details about why he committed the crime.

“The motive is yet to be clear. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Hinjawadi police station, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

