Woman’s Decomposed Body Found Inside Plastic Bag in Mumbai, Daughter Detained

A 22-year-old daughter of the woman has been detained by police for questioning in connection with the matter.

Police said the woman has been identified as Veena Prakash and her body parts like arms and legs were chopped off.

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, the decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman was found in a plastic bag in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area, police said on Wednesday. A 22-year-old daughter of the woman has been detained by police for questioning in connection with the matter.

The victim’s brother and nephew earlier had registered a missing person complaint at Kalachowki police station, DCP Pravin Mundhe said. And after searching the first-floor apartment, the woman’s decomposing body was found inside a plastic bag.

“The decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman was found in a plastic bag in the Lalbaug area. The 22-year-old daughter of the deceased woman was taken into custody for questioning,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Pravin Mundhe said.

Police took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem. Police said an investigation is underway into the matter.

Police said the woman has been identified as Veena Prakash and her body parts like arms and legs were chopped off. A case has been registered at Kalachowki police station in this regard.

This incident comes to the limelight a day after another decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found inside a plastic drum at SMVT Railway Station in Bengaluru. Police said they recovered the CCTV footage and were on the lookout to find three people who were carrying the drum.

The incident was reported after the personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) experienced foul smell on Monday morning and in the evening, the officers found an unattended drum. Then, they sealed the drum and called upon Baiyappanahalli railway police.

