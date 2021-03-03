Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday took a swipe at the Centre over the changing of Motera Stadium’s name to Narendra Modi Stadium and said that now India will never lose a match in this stadium. “Someone said now we won’t be losing any cricket matches because the name of the stadium has been changed. We won’t be losing any match in that stadium… You erase name of Vallabh bhai (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel), do not award Bharat Ratna to Savarkar (Veer Savarkar) and try to teach Hindutva to us,” Thackeray said replying to a discussion on the Governor’s address in the state assembly. Also Read - India's Predicted XI For 4th Test Against England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad: Mohammed Siraj in For Jasprit Bumrah in Playing 11

Maharashtra chief minister's remarks come days after the world's largest cricketing arena in Ahmedabad was renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Union home minister Amit Shah and Union minister of state for sports Kiren Rijiju.

At the inauguration of the stadium, which can accommodate 130,000 spectators, last month, Shah had said, "Ahmedabad will then be known as the sports city of India." The sports minister on the other hand had said, "It is a proud moment for India and not just cricket. While it is the largest cricket ground, it's also one of the most modern stadiums in the world."

Slamming the Central government over various issues starting for farmers’ protest to dispute with china, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav said, “Farmers are in trouble there (Punjab). Their power & water supplies have been cut off & nails put in their path. But they run away when they see China. If this kind of preparation was made at borders with China or Bangladesh, infiltration won’t happen.”