Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Friday slammed his former ally, the Bharatiya Janta Party, over several issues including the controversy over Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's comment on freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The BJP has not understood either Veer Savarkar or Mahatma Gandhi, Thackeray said, speaking at his party Shiv Sena's annual Dussehra rally at Shanmukhanand Hall here.

It's learnt that Rajnath Singh had recently triggered a row by claiming that Gandhi had advised Savarkar, who was incarcerated at Andaman's Cellular Jail, to write mercy petitions to the British. Thackeray, in his speech also mocked the BJP for fielding a former Sena MLA in coming Deglur assembly by-election in Maharashtra. "World's largest political party" has to import candidates even for assembly bypoll, he said.

Hindutva means love for the nation. Balasaheb had said that we're citizens first, religion comes later. When we step out of houses by keeping religion at home, nation becomes our religion. It's our duty to speak against anyone who does anything in religion's name: Maharashtra CM — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

He also slammed the BJP for calling the Sena corrupt after the two parties’ alliance ended in 2019, and dared it to topple his Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government which will complete two years next month. “Maharashtra is viewed from a different perspective. If something happens in Maharashtra, they say democracy was murdered here. If this is the case in Maharashtra, then what did happen in Uttar Pradesh?,” Thackeray asked hinting at the Lakhimpuri Kheri incident where farmers were killed in violence during protests.

