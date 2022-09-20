Pune: A 42-year-old Zomato delivery man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a girl customer and forcibly kissing her in Pune’s Yewalewadi area after delivering her food, said city police. As per reports, the delivery man was arrested after a 19-year-old girl lodged a complaint with Pune city police against him stating that he molested her when she offered him water after he asked for it after food delivery.Also Read - Teenage Girl Gangraped by 6 in MP's Rewa, Second Such Incident in a Week

In her complaint to the police, the girl alleged that after handing over the food to her the delivery man asked the girl for water to drink. Narrating her ordeal, the girl told that as soon as she brought water, he started asking her about the family members. When the girl told that she lives in the flat with her two friends, who had gone to their respective homes at that time. As soon as the delivery man came to know that the girl was alone, he asked for another glass of water from the girl. Also Read - Hyderabad: Minor Girl Missing For 2 Days Found, Parents Alleges Gangrape

But this time as soon as the girl turned back to get another glass of water, the delivery man groped her from behind and forcibly kissed her twice on the cheek. After this act, the delivery man left the spot saying that he is like her uncle and that if she needs any kind of help, she can feel free to speak to him. Also Read - Dalit Sisters Found Hanging in Lakhimpur Kheri: 6 Accused Arrested; Murder, Rape Case Filed

The girl further stated to the police that the delivery man started messaging her on her WhatsApp number after leaving her residence.

The incident reportedly happened on the night of 17 September at around 9:30 pm. The girl is an engineering student and studies in a college in Kondhwa. She added that earlier she was hesitant to complain. But when he started messaging her on WhatsApp, she lodged a case at the Kondhwa police station.

Following the complaint, the Zomato delivery man was arrested but later released on bail. Speaking on the matter, Senior Police Inspector Sardar Patil said that further investigation is still on.