Pune: Online food delivery platform Zomato on Tuesday issued a clarification saying it follows zero-tolerance policy towards offenders and that it was cooperating with the authorities in the molestation case involving a delivery boy in Pune. The firm, however, said that the accused is not a Zomato delivery partner.

"The accused is not a Zomato delivery partner. We have been in touch with the authorities to cooperate with the investigation. We conduct third-party background verifications while onboarding any person to our fleet and have a zero-tolerance policy," Zomato said in the clarification.

As per reports, a delivery boy forcibly kissed a teenager customer who had ordered food on the app on September 17. Identified as Raees Shaikh, the accused was arrested earlier in the day.

In her complaint, the 19-year-old girl alleged that when she ordered food on Zomato, Shaikh came for delivery and asked for water. “When she gave him water, he pulled her close and molested her,” said a senior inspector of Kondhwa Police station.

Reports also suggested that the 40-year-old man allegedly kissed the girl customer twice on the cheeks after delivering the food.

After a complaint was filed, a case has been registered under IPC sections 354 and 354A. Further investigations are underway in the matter.