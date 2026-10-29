20+ countries, 300+ artists: Parul University celebrates the power of culture at 4th international Folklore festival 2026

Parul University hosted the 4th International Folklore Festival, bringing together 300+ participants from over 23 countries to celebrate cultural diversity, promote global peace, and foster international friendship through arts and traditions.

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Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 28: Vadodara’s Parul University organizes the 4th edition of the International Folklore Festival for five days, involving participants from over 23+ countries and 300+ individuals, on the theme of Art for World Peace, thus leading to an enthusiastic celebration of peace, cultural diversity and arts. The five-day event started off with a grand march, featuring international music, folk dance and various other performances that enabled people from all across the globe to meet each other via their shared interest in arts and traditions.

The festival was an example of how the power of culture could help in building mutual respect and understanding among people, as per the traditional Indian philosophy known as “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, which means that the whole world is one family. The performers presented the audience with the folk music, traditional art forms and performances of folk bands based on their own cultural backgrounds, allowing people to experience the tales of cultures from all around the globe. People from different nations visited this festival in order to represent their culture and talent, and they include India, Bulgaria, Czechia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Russia, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, South Sudan, Malawi, Zambia, Mozambique, Rwanda, Madagascar and many others.

The festival began with a grand opening ceremony on October 26th with a cultural procession and international music, dance, and folklore performances followed by the World Conference attended by delegates of all participating countries under the theme “Role of Performing Arts in Bridging Cultures and Promoting Global Peace.” Cultural delegations from over 23+ countries took part in the festival and showcased their distinct culture, which made the event a vibrant cultural exchange program. The festival opening ceremony was inaugurated by H.E. Róbert Maxián, Hon’ble Ambassador of Slovakia to India, as the Chief Guest. Apart from the performance, the festival gave students and the audience an opportunity to understand the traditions from around the world while promoting cultural diplomacy, international cooperation, and exchange among the artists participating in the festival.

In terms of the vision and importance of the festival, Dr. Parul Patel, Vice President of Parul University, had this to say, “Culture allows us to relate to individuals through means other than language, geography, and national identity. It was evident in the International Folklore Festival that every performance had a story to tell, every culture had significance, and every interaction provided opportunities for further understanding each other. We feel that culture exchange is an important factor in moving towards a more connected and compassionate world, as seen in the coming together of over 23+ countries.”

Beyond the stage, the festival created an atmosphere of cultural dialog and international friendship. It brought together participants with different backgrounds and encouraged sharing of traditions, perspectives and experiences. Each show was an opportunity to taste the richness of different cultures, but also to see the common human values that unite them.

The five-day celebration concluded with a valedictory ceremony, recognising the participating delegations and reinforcing the University’s commitment to cultural preservation and international engagement. The 4th edition of the International Folklore Festival highlighted Parul University’s commitment to global relationship, cross-cultural understanding. The festival was more than an echo of dance and music, it brought people together from beyond borders and embraced the idea that diversity brings the world together.