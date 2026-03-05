32 Fake Universities, Lakhs of Unemployable Graduates and a System That Fails Students Before They Even Start

Home

Skill Passport is a blockchain-powered platform that creates a verifiable, AI-analyzed digital identity to solve the trust gap in Indian hiring.

India’s students are paying for degrees that employers don’t trust. A blockchain-backed Skill Passport could change the equation before the next placement season.

Placement season does something specific to people. Not the exam pressure, not the late nights, not even the CGPA anxiety that follows students around for four years. It’s the waiting that gets them. Scrolling through Naukri at odd hours. The WhatsApp forwards of job links that may or may not be real. The slowly calcifying suspicion that all of it, every semester, every assignment submitted on time, every attendance proxy that almost got them caught, added up to something that the market has no interest in.

Some of them are right to be suspicious.

The UGC’s list of fake universities now runs to 32 institutions spread across 12 states. That count has gone up by 60 per cent in three years. These are not colleges with bad infrastructure or outdated syllabi or disinterested faculty. They are institutions that printed degrees without any authority to do so. The degrees are worthless as a legal matter, and the students who paid fees and attended classes have, through no fault of their own, nothing to show for it. The number 32 refers only to what the UGC has confirmed. Nobody seriously believes the full count stops there.

First Advantage, which runs background checks for employers across India, found that roughly 17 per cent of resumes it processes contain fraudulent information. In tech and BPO hiring that number is 30 per cent. Education credentials account for 41 per cent of the fraud they catch. Degrees from colleges that never existed. Marks that were never scored. Transcripts that someone has very obviously doctored.

Now here is where it gets genuinely unfair. A student who actually attended a legitimate but obscure private college in, say, Nagpur or Tirunelveli, who sat through four years of real coursework and passed real exams, walks into the same hiring market carrying a real degree. And the recruiter on the other side, who has seen enough fraud to be permanently cynical, runs every candidate through a verification process that costs the company Rs 500 to Rs 5,000 per person and takes upwards of a week. The honest student waits. The fraudulent resume also waits. From the recruiter’s desk, before verification completes, they look identical.

Your Degree Says One Thing. The Job Market Says Another.

Assume, for a moment, that the fake degree problem didn’t exist. There would still be a different and arguably larger problem sitting underneath it.

Mercer-Mettl ran employability assessments on fresh Indian graduates in 2025. Under 43 per cent of them cleared the bar that employers have set. That means if you graduated last year and walked into a competitive hiring process, the odds were roughly 6 in 10 that a recruiter would look at your profile and conclude you weren’t ready. Not because you were unintelligent. Because the four years you just spent in college produced a set of skills that the people trying to hire you don’t need right now.

Vocational skilling through any structured government or private programme has reached about 4 per cent of India’s youth. One can argue about why that number is so low, but it’s the number.

Students who figure this out during college try to self-correct. A Coursera course here, a Udemy certification there, some open source work, maybe an internship found through a LinkedIn DM that eventually got answered. This is genuinely useful preparation. The problem is portability. The degree lives in a folder on a shelf or in a DigiLocker account. The Coursera certificate is a PDF on a laptop. The internship letter is a photograph in a phone gallery. When placement season comes, a recruiter has a resume in front of them that makes a lot of claims. Nothing in that resume, as it sits there, is instantly verifiable. With 300 applications per opening and perhaps fifteen seconds of attention per resume, the ones that can’t be quickly validated don’t get a second look.

The government’s response to all this has been substantial. The Academic Bank of Credits is live across 1,800-plus universities and covers over 31 million students. Skill India Digital has nine million registrations. The National Credit Framework, which came in April 2023, tries to create a common grading architecture across school, higher education, and vocational programmes. None of this is nothing. But none of it, as of today, gives a student one portable profile that an employer anywhere in India can pull up and trust in under a minute.

What If All Your Skills Lived in One Place That Nobody Could Fake?

Skill Passport, available at skillpassport.io, is trying to be that profile. The platform was built on blockchain infrastructure developed by Kalp Digital.

The architecture is: one digital identity per person, built on a blockchain so that no individual record within it can be altered without the alteration being visible, with an AI engine on top that doesn’t just store credentials but analyses them. A student creates a Skill Passport ID. The college issues the degree directly to that ID, with a cryptographic timestamp. A Google certification they completed gets added to the same record. An internship that the employer has confirmed goes in too. The student controls what gets shared and with whom. A recruiter who wants to verify any of it can do so in seconds, without calling the college registrar or waiting two weeks for a third-party agency.

The comparison people will reach for is DigiLocker. It’s worth addressing directly. DigiLocker stores documents. Skill Passport’s claim is that it interprets them, which is a different thing.

The AI engine on the platform produces a Skill Strength Score. The score accounts for how credible the issuing institution is, how recently the credential was earned, whether the person has practical experience that corresponds to the theoretical credential, and how the whole collection of qualifications reads as a professional package. Two candidates who both hold B.Tech degrees from different colleges, with different internship histories and different side certifications, receive different scores. This is how a good interviewer has always evaluated candidates. The platform makes it legible before the interview even happens.

There’s a second feature called an Industry Fit Index. It takes a student’s verified profile and compares it against live hiring demand data for their geography. A CS graduate in Pune with strong Java skills and some exposure to machine learning might learn, before she’s spoken to a single recruiter, that DevOps and cloud roles have spiked in her city over the past two quarters and she has a gap there. This is not the kind of guidance you get from a college placement office, which is typically working off employer relationships that are several years old.

Mrityunjaya Prajapati, who has spent years watching the gap between what students know and what employers can verify grows wider, puts it plainly.

“A student can spend four years building real skills and still lose to someone who faked their resume, simply because no one could tell the difference in time. That is not a technology problem. That is a trust infrastructure problem. And trust infrastructure is exactly what blockchain was built to solve.”

The Companies You Apply to Will Soon Use AI to Screen You

There is a version of this problem that is about to get considerably worse, and it’s worth being direct about it.

Automated resume screening has been standard at large companies for years. What’s coming next is different in degree. Autonomous AI agents that handle sourcing, shortlisting, and preliminary evaluation without human involvement until the process is already well advanced. Some companies are already running these systems. More will be shortly. These agents do not call colleges. They do not infer potential from a loosely described internship. They process structured, verified, machine-readable records. An applicant whose qualifications exist in that form is visible to the system. An applicant whose qualifications exist as a Word document and some LinkedIn endorsements that nobody confirmed is not.

Mrityunjaya Prajapati, CEO Kalp Digital, shares his view on where all this is going: “We are entering an era where AI agents will operate across enterprises, economies, and public systems. In that world, anonymity is not innovation, it is risk. The Digital Passport establishes a verifiable identity layer for autonomous systems, ensuring transparency and compliance by design. At Kalp, we are not just building blockchain infrastructure, we are defining the trust layer of the AI economy.”

What that means at ground level, for someone finishing a degree this year, is that the hiring systems they’re about to apply to need verifiable data. A Skill Passport provides that from day one of a person’s career.

And If You Don’t Want a Traditional Job? The Problem Is Even Worse.

Not everyone graduating this year wants a salaried job. India’s gig economy is at roughly 12 million workers and is projected to cross 23 million within five years. A significant share of new entrants are graduates who are going straight into freelancing, either by preference or because corporate hiring didn’t come through for them.

The trust problem on freelance platforms is, if anything, grimmer than in formal employment. The only proof a client will accept is past reviews on that specific platform. Which means every new freelancer starts from zero regardless of what they studied or certified or built during college. The practical result is that new entrants do cheap or free work, sometimes for months, to build a review history that should have been irrelevant given their existing credentials. Verified blockchain credentials don’t fix everything about that dynamic, but they do give a client in another city, or another country, something concrete to look at before making a hiring decision.

For graduates who want to work internationally, the credential recognition process currently runs five to six weeks and involves costs that most 22-year-olds are not in a position to absorb easily. The NSDC-WES blockchain partnership, which went live in August 2024, is one attempt to reduce that friction. Credentials stored in an interoperable blockchain format are, at least in principle, readable by systems on the other side of that border without the same verification delay.

Crores of Budget Money, and Still No Way to Prove What You Know

The Union Budget this year puts Rs 1.48 lakh crore toward education and employment. There is a Rs 2 lakh crore package targeted at 4.1 crore young people over five years. One crore internships are planned across 500 companies. The scale of the commitment is not the problem.

The problem is that all of this spending reaches students who then have no standardised, trustworthy way to demonstrate what they learned. The money produces training and experience that then sits undocumented, unverifiable, or scattered across formats that don’t talk to each other. Employers, many of whom are also building or adopting AI-based hiring tools, need credentials in a form those tools can process.

Aadhaar worked because it created a single trusted identity layer that everything else could connect to. UPI worked the same way. The skills and credentials space has not had that layer yet.

Skill Passport is building toward it. Mrityunjaya Prajapati started with India, designing the platform around how Indian students and employers actually operate. Whether it gets there or not, the underlying problem is real and is not getting smaller: millions of students, each year, carry qualifications that the systems they’re being evaluated by cannot quickly verify, cannot easily compare, and increasingly cannot read at all. A verified, portable credential identity is not a product feature at this point. For a generation entering a hiring market that is being rebuilt around automated systems, it is closer to a basic requirement.

About Skill Passport

Skill Passport (skillpassport.io) is a blockchain and AI-powered platform built to verify, structure, and make sense of professional skills at population scale. It works with students, universities, employers, enterprises, and government bodies. The platform runs on blockchain infrastructure developed by Kalp Digital.

