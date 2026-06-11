7 in 10 Indians have felt overcharged by home service technicians, ProNearMe survey finds

A survey reveals 71% of urban customers faced home-service overcharging, highlighting trust issues, hidden charges, and demand for transparent pricing.

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A new survey of 1,000 home-service customers across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru finds the rupee gap is rarely the actual complaint. The problem is that the quote at the door and the bill at the end are not the same number.

A 32-year-old man who lives in Mumbai contacted an electrician last month because his switchboard had an issue so that it would trip. Technician came, checked the board and offered a price of ₹500. He departed two hours later, handing a bill of ₹ 850, a few line items of which weren’t mentioned at the outset being “labour time” and “spare part”.

According to a new survey by the home-services sector, this is now the norm, not the exception, in urban Indian houses.

ProNearMe Private Limited, the company behind Pro Near Me, a home-services platform across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru, conducted a survey of 1,000 customers on this service in the first part of this year to gauge their pricing experience with home-service technicians through its platform as well as from the unorganized market. The big news: 71% indicated they had been “overcharged” by a home-service technician at some point in the last year. The share was almost the same across the three metros, within four percentage points of each other.

The number itself was not what surprised the company. The breakdown of why was.

Where the trust gap actually lives

The survey asked the 71% who reported feeling overcharged to describe what specifically went wrong. The complaints clustered into three buckets.

About 44% said the technician had quoted one price at the door and then billed a higher one at the end, citing “labour time” or “job complexity”. Another 29% said the technician had introduced surprise add-ons during the job, things like transport charges, spare-part markups or a “service visit fee” that had not been discussed up front. A further 22% said the spare-part pricing itself felt inflated relative to what a quick online search showed.

The average gap between what the customer expected to pay and what they were billed worked out to roughly ₹400 across the survey. The number is small in absolute terms. But the issue, several respondents said, was not the amount. It was the surprise.

“For most customers, the actual rupee number is less of a problem than the surprise,” says Simranjeet Singh, founder of ProNearMe. “A ₹600 bill that was quoted at ₹450 is going to feel worse than a ₹700 bill that was quoted at ₹700, every single time. The unorganised market still does not price upfront because the operator wants the option to surge at the door. That is the trust deficit the verified-app premium is priced into.”

What customers actually want

When the survey asked respondents what would make them prefer one home-service option over another, the answers were striking in their simplicity. Sixty-eight per cent put upfront pricing at the top of the list. Sixty-four per cent named verification of the technician. Only 21% put cheapest price at the top.

What this means in practice is that most urban Indian customers would happily pay more if the number at the booking is the same as the number at the bill. Roughly seven in ten respondents said they would accept a 10% to 15% premium on a verified app if the quote at booking is the quote at the end.

The unorganised market’s pricing power, going by this finding, is not coming from its cheaper rates. It is coming from its access to the customer who has not yet tried an upfront-quote alternative.

Why the unorganised side does not price upfront

This is the question the ProNearMe survey points to but does not resolve. The technical answer is that an informal-economy technician needs the surge option at the door because his transaction has no other margin protection. There is no platform commission absorbing the risk, no service-level guarantee, no repeat-customer relationship that would discipline pricing across visits.

The customer-side answer is that the pricing surprise is the pricing model. The technician quotes low to walk in the door, then bills high once the customer is past the negotiation point. Going by the survey responses, this is well understood as a pattern even by customers who keep using the unorganised market anyway.

That is what makes the verified-app shift, when it happens, so sticky. The customer is not just paying for the technician. They are paying for the absence of the negotiation moment at the door.

What the data is actually saying

The home-service overcharge complaint is the most relatable consumer grievance in urban Indian households today. Almost every adult who manages a home has a version of the story, frankly. The amount changes. The pattern does not.

What is changing, going by the ProNearMe survey, is that customers now have an alternative. The verified-platform option exists. The pricing premium it carries is small. And the value it delivers is not better technicians, in most cases, but a bill that matches the booking.

For the broader home-service sector, this is the moment to formalise pricing transparency before customers do it for them. The customer is ready. The data is clear.

The next time the electrician arrives at the door, the question on most urban Indian customers’ minds is no longer whether they will be overcharged. It is whether they should have booked through an app instead.