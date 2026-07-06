7 Reasons Why GTF EYE Stands Out as a Stock Scanning Tool

GTF EYE is a human-managed stock scanner using Demand and Supply analysis to deliver filtered, real-time trading opportunities with greater clarity.

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What if you are not finding good trades not because of the market, but because of the tool you are using to search for them? Traders dedicate years to their strategy, mindset and risk management. Still, as they nod to the screener on their screen every morning, the one thing they never question is the toolbox, right there in front of them.

The truth is that a bad scanning tool dictates the decisions you make, the stocks you pursue, and the trades you later regret. That is where GTF EYE changes the way you trade.

A stock market institute GTF, founded by Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gurjar, has spent years helping traders across India build a real understanding of the market through the Demand and Supply framework.

Being built on expertise and experience, it may be said that the GTF EYE stock scanner is the natural result of that. As a human stock scanner, it isn’t based on algorithms or robotic signals, but on a type of intelligence that can only be compiled from years of professional trading experience. 7 reasons GTF EYE offers one of the most reliable screeners for traders today.

There Is No AI In It, It IsAManagger Stock Scanner

Drop into any trading community and you’ll hear traders complaining about screeners they use that give them signals with absolutely no context behind it. The majority of tools used in these communities are completely automated. GTF EYE is no different. It’s a managger stock scanner. Every setup and filter available to the public is done by actual GTF mentors doing actual market research and analysis.

Operateson GTF’s Demand & Supply Model

GTF eyes market scanning is not a random act. It is driven by GTF’s Demand and Supply framework, which Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gurjar use to teach thousands of traders in GTF’s online scheme and mentorship programs. This framework is based on predicting the exact zones where big funds and institutional players are more likely to walk in or out the markets.

Two Modes for Every Meta Market-Day

One of the most elegant things about GTF EYE as a stock scanner is that it does not require you to practice one way of looking at the market. Instead, it offers you one of two modes, depending on how much direction you want. To simplify this even further, GTF EYE has two modes for viewing the market:

Standard Mode: Shows all of the valid zones to allow your own agenda to be applied.

GTF Mode: Uses Apple Computer Language to function as a master filter, showing only the stocks that match the strength of the meta market day.

Highlights Potentially Bullish, Bearish or Breakout Plays

One of the biggest challenges traders encounter is not only which stock to focus on, but which direction to take it. GTF EYE has that covered. The GTF EYE screener divides stocks into three groups: potentially bullish, potentially bearish or breakout plays. So you can have a direction in mind even before you click on a chart. You’re not guessing. You’re using setups that have gone through the filtering and categorisation of real human stock selection logic.

Real-Time Updates Keep You in the LoopWithWhat’s Happening

Markets are volatile. A stock that was forging into a demand zone at 10:00 A.M. may have busted out by 11:30 A.M. without updates you are getting yesterday’s market right now.

GTF EYE updates continuously with market changes. So the setups you see are always up-to-date and useful. Whether trading intraday, swing or positional setups, you are never left with stale data or filters. The tool adjusts with the market — and you adjust with the market.

Cuts Out the Noise and Eliminates Random Second-Guessing

More than 90% of traders lose money because they’re too confused. Too many charts, too many contradictory signals, too many opinions. The result is impulsive trades, overtrading, etc.

GTF EYE was designed to address this issue. It uses a structured, logic-based series of filters to find the best possible stocks for your day. It reduces the clutter on your screen and the second-guessing in your head. You’re only looking at what matters and not at everything else.

Designed for all kinds of traders, at a price that makes sense

Whether you are a brave jobless student or a swing trader with even a few months of experience, or a professional positional trader Abhishek, GTF EYE is made to work with your style and your tempo. You can intraday track, swing trade or take your positions with the software. And even without committing to one of those methods or techniques it can work for you. And it is at a price per month Rs. 1,000 plus GV: or per year Rs. 10,000 plus GST which is a huge sacrifice for all traders who are serious about practicing daily.

Final Thought

GTF EYE, brought to you by Arun Singh Tanwar, Sooraj Singh Gurjar and the GTF mentorship team, is among the very few tools in the market that actually solves this problem. It is a more human and smarter way of looking for quality trades in a noisy market. If you are willing to trade with more focus, more confidence and a lot less confusion, GTF EYE is an option worth considering.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.