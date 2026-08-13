877 Projects: Teenagers Are Building Apps and Businesses on This Platform Instead of Watching YouTube Shorts | Zero Doomscrolling

Vanita Siddharth didn’t want her three children to go thru the traditional schooling system. Eighteen months on, some 400 teenagers are using the platform she has created to code apps, design logos and start mini businesses rather than scroll Instagram Reels

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Chennai: While most teenagers are opening their phones to watch YouTube Shorts or scroll Instagram Reels, a growing number of Indian kids are opening theirs to build a mobile app prototype, design a logo or record a pitch for a business idea – and upload it for points.

Nextagram’s platform was unveiled to a wider audience on July 29 at Reboot 2026, the annual flagship event of Internet Lifestyle Hub (ILH), the coaching and entrepreneurship platform founded by Siddharth Rajsekar. In four or five months of the app being live for members’ children, teenagers have logged more than 877 projects on it – everything from websites and coded prototypes to cooking videos, sketches, business pitches and stage speeches.

Started as a parent’s problem, not a business plan

It wasn’t a product to begin with. It all started when Siddharth Rajsekar’s wife, Vanita Siddharth, decided she didn’t want her three children to go thru the traditional school system that was built for a world that no longer exists.”Looking back, the idea came about because we have three children and we were very firm that we didn’t want to put them thru conventional schooling,” she said. Then the thot came – why does it have to be only us? “Why can’t the community be family? And so the whole thing was born.”

The question then became Next, a weekly program for the teenage children of ILH’s diamond members, based on one operating principle: don’t be a consumer, be a creator. Eighteen months later, it has grown into Nextagram, a gamified app and the flagship product under a new brand umbrella called Orange8.

Zero is the start, not the finish

Siddharth has been saying this on stage, many times, a simple idea: Orange8 is the name of it. Every child starts from zero. But zero is not the end. It is the beginning. Develop skills, grow and at some point zero becomes infinity. The “8” is an infinity sign on its side.

All teens start inside the app by building a personal vision board – their strengths, interests, even games they already play (Roblox and Fortnite were mentioned repeatedly as clues to what a teen might be good at). The system takes that and produces a five-year skills roadmap with quests in areas like art, design, music, writing, science and tech. Complete a quest, upload proof – a video, a build, a write-up – and it adds to a running score.

The goal is to make it look and feel like the games that these kids already spend hours on, except at the end of it what they’re building is a real, postable piece of work.

From an app to a real world apprenticeship pipeline

Siddharth has a longer-term plan to double up the platform as a talent pipeline. As more teens log verified skills on Nextagram, he wants to match the standout ones with ILH’s coaches as paid collaborators, and eventually as business partners.“My bigger vision is that once more teens get onto this platform, I’ll be able to know which of them have actually built a range of skills,” he said. “In the future we can give them real opportunities – some of our own teenagers can be on our team as members of our own coaching staff. We can invest in them, we can be 50-50 partners with them and they can actually help power a business.

The rollout is in three phases. The app is now live. Offline events are already in motion: a 2.5-day in-person bootcamp, a three-month online “Teen Toughness Bootcamp,” and a trip to Malaysia for top performers. The final stage, which is still a few years away, is physical co-learning spaces – hubs where 300 to 500 teenagers learn together face-to-face, based on the premise that “it takes a village to raise a child.”

Part of a larger pattern

The Nextagram figures sit alongside another data point from ILH this year: 15 teenagers were among 325 entrepreneurs honoured with the platform’s “Freedom Finisher” award for launching a business within three months at the Freedom Business Conclave in July – the largest teenage cohort the recognition has seen. Together the two indicate ILH is seriously betting on teenagers as its next constituency, not as a side story to its adult coaching business.

It will take longer to prove whether Nextagram becomes the kind of youth movement Siddharth aka Sidz is describing. But for the 400 or so teens already on it, the choice each evening is no longer just between homework and Instagram — it’s between watching something and building something.