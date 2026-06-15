A Breakthrough Clinical Approach to Accurate Fibrosis Assessment and Liver Recovery

Liver diseases are rising globally; early diagnosis and minimally invasive techniques by Dr Vipulroy Rathod help prevent severe liver damage.

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Faced with a growing global burden of liver diseases, specialists are stressing the importance of early diagnosis and precise treatment strategies to avoid the deleterious outcome of cirrhosis and liver failure. Fatty liver disease, chronic hepatitis, metabolic disorders and alcohol-related liver damage are some of the causes of increasing liver fibrosis in young and old patients. In light of this trend, recent progress in gastroenterology and minimally invasive diagnosis is allowing specialists to better delineate fibrosis with medical intervention starting better and easier, i.e. at an earlier stage.

Internationally acknowledged as a top gastroenterologist in the city of Mumbai, India, Dr Vipulroy Rathod is innovating clinical methods in accurate fibrosis assessment and long-term liver rejuvenation with minimally invasive, technology-based tools and practices. For the last three decades, using his advanced gastroenterology and interventional endoscopy skills, Dr Rathod is revolutionizing the field of liver and digestive medicine with his latest diagnostic techniques, precision-guided interventions and patient-oriented treatment strategies.

Liver fibrosis results from repeated inflammation or injury, which leads to an accumulation of excessive scar tissue and subsequent loss of normal liver function and can result in cirrhosis, portal hypertension, liver failure, and liver cancer if not treated appropriately. Although liver biopsy has been a standard tool to determine the extent of fibrosis, novel imaging and endoscopic technology has given clinicians additional means to safely and accurately evaluate the liver.

One of the major advances in the field of liver care today is the early detection of fibrosis progression using sophisticated imaging and minimally invasive diagnostic measures, Dr. Vipulroy Rathod explains, “Liver fibrosis is largely a silent disease and most patients are in stage IV when the damage to the liver is irreversible. Accurate assessment at correct stage is vital so that we can do early intervention which can reduce progression, help the liver heal and prevent life-threatening complications.”

Dr. Rathod utilizes a combination of high-definition endoscopic imaging, Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS), and exhaustive liver evaluations for Dr. Rathod to offer a fairly precise and detailed understanding of liver disease free of unnecessary surgical risks. His expertise in both diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy offers a very precise evaluation of the liver anatomy, adjacent blood vessels and associated gastrointestinal complications.

Physicians think that the growing prevalence of obesity, diabetes, inactivity, and alcohol problems have caused an increase in cases of fatty liver disease and fibrosis worldwide. Among occupational-disease workers, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has become leading chronic liver diseases and preventive care for the liver is exercising its importance more and more.

“Many people tend to ignore early symptoms like fatigue, bloating, digestive discomfort and abnormal liver function tests as they seem mild initially,” says Dr. Rathod. “But early evaluation and timely management can profoundly improve long-term outcomes and prevent irreversible liver damage.”

An important advantage of modern methods of evaluating fibrosis is continuous monitoring of disease process and evaluating its response to treatment during the course of observation. In this regard, it is possible to tailor treatment for each patient according to their medical history, metabolic potential, lifestyle, and state of their liver disease. The therapeutic approach may involve dietary recommendations, lifestyle changes, drug therapy, and minimally invasive endoscopic procedures when indicated.

The reputation of Dr. Rathod as one of the early practitioners of advanced digestive healthcare in India has been further bolstered by his experience in Endoscopic Ultrasound. The pioneer who introduced and evolved diagnostic and interventional EUS technologies in South Asia has performed in excess of 80,000 endoscopic inspections and 20,000 EUS interventions in his time. His approach of minimal invasion has spanned a generation of patients who have avoided major surgery, aided by quicker recoveries.

“Modern gastroenterology is heading towards precision and patient-friendly care,” says Dr. Rathod. “With new diagnostics, and less invasive interventions, we can now diagnose liver disease earlier and provide patients safer more effective treatments that are designed for long-term healing.”

Besides medical treatment, Dr. Rathod stresses the significance of patient education and preventive medicine for liver disease. He indicates that people who are at increased risk of getting liver disease because they have obesity, diabetes, metabolic syndrome or a family history of liver disease should have periodic liver tests and healthy lifestyle practices.

What further enhances the credibility of Dr. Rathod is his international training and expertise in gastroenterology. Internationally recognised for his expertise in gastroenterology, he was trained at the Universitätsklinikum Hamburg, Eppendorf in Germany and the Yale University in the US and thus brings the internationally accepted best medical practices and technologies to the field of digestive healthcare in India. Importantly, he serves as the Founder and Director of the World Gastroenterology Institute and thereby contributing to advancement of research, education and innovation in the field of advanced endoscopy and gastrointestinal medicine.

Top rated by leading doctor discovery platforms including ClinicSpots and Practo, Dr. Vipulroy Rathod is known for his excellent and high quality service of advanced liver care, minimally invasive endoscopic procedures and patient-centred treatment options.

At his practice at Endoscopic Department, Fortis Hospital Mulund, patients get access to world-renowned diagnostic infrastructure, state-of-the-art endoscopic technology and highly individualized treatment options aimed at improving the recovery process of liver as well as digestive health results.

Healthcare professionals call for a multi-faceted approach that involves precision diagnostics, preventive healthcare and minimally invasive treatment techniques to better manage liver disease, improve the patient’s quality of life and reduce the likelihood of complications. As knowledge about liver health continues to grow, specialists suggest seeking advice and early intervention to stall the progression of disease.

With innovative thinking, professionalism and patient-centric approach, Dr. Vipulroy Rathod works towards being a medical guru of modern gastroenterology who is devoted towards ensuring safer patient care and food for better long-term hepatology.

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