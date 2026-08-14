A Step-by-Step Guide to Estimate the Loan Amount with a Gold Loan Calculator

Here is a step-by-step guide to using the Bajaj Finance Gold Loan calculator to estimate the eligible loan amount before applying.

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Applying for a gold loan becomes easier when borrowers have a clear idea of how much they may be eligible to borrow. Instead of relying on assumptions, they can use the Bajaj Finance Gold Loan Calculator to get an approximate loan amount in just a few simple steps. This helps them plan their borrowing requirements before applying for a gold loan.

What is a gold loan calculator?

The Bajaj Finance Gold Loan Calculator is an online tool that helps borrowers estimate the loan amount they may be eligible for. Based on details such as the weight and purity of the pledged gold, the calculator provides an approximate loan amount, helping borrowers plan before visiting a branch or applying for a gold loan.

How to use a gold loan calculator

Here are the simple steps to use a Bajaj Finance Gold Loan calculator:

Step 1: Enter the weight of the gold

The borrower enters the approximate weight of the gold jewellery, ornaments, or eligible gold coins they plan to pledge, measured in grams.

Step 2: Select the gold purity

The borrower selects the purity of the pledged gold, such as 18K to 22K gold jewellery and ornaments, or eligible gold coins up to 24K purity, as applicable.

Step 3: Enter the required loan details

Depending on the calculator, the borrower enters the expected loan amount or selects the preferred repayment tenure.

Step 4: Review the estimated loan amount

The calculator considers the prevailing gold rate and the applicable RBI-prescribed loan-to-value (LTV) ratio to display an estimated eligible loan amount.

Step 5: Understand how the estimate is calculated

The estimate is based on the lower of the previous day’s closing price or the 30-day average closing price for the pledged gold’s purity, as published by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) or a SEBI-regulated commodity exchange.

Step 6: Complete the gold valuation

The calculator provides an estimate only. The final loan amount is confirmed after the lender verifies the weight, purity, and eligibility of the pledged gold during the valuation process.

Why use the calculator first

It provides an estimate without the need to visit a branch.

It helps borrowers explore repayment options before applying.

It sets realistic expectations about the eligible loan amount.

It can be accessed anytime using a mobile phone or computer.

Things to keep in mind

Gold rates change regularly, so the estimated loan amount may vary from day to day.

The calculator provides an estimate only. The final loan amount is confirmed after the pledged gold is evaluated.

Processing fees and other applicable charges should be checked separately before applying.

With Bajaj Finance Gold Loan, borrowers can use the online calculator before applying can make the whole process smoother. It helps them plan with a clearer picture of what to expect, so applying for a gold loan feels less like guesswork and more like a simple, informed step.

T&C Apply.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (‘BFL’, ‘Bajaj Finance’, or ‘the Company’), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

For more information, visit www.bajajfinserv.in

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.