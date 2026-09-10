Aashna Malpani launches smorgasbord to aid creative professionals in AI economy

Smorgasbord comes from the notion of a table shared among various disciplines, viewpoints and abilities.

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As artificial intelligence transforms creative and knowledge-based jobs, Aashna Malpani, a journalist and editorial strategist, is creating a new platform that will make creative professionals adapt without compromising on the human touch.

With career experience ranging from journalism, editorial strategy, technology, mobile gaming, education and content consulting, Malpani will launch Smorgasbord, a learning lab designed to impart in-depth knowledge and understanding of the creative craft, and how it can be applied in other industries.

The effort comes as there is a rising discussion around the world regarding the effects of AI on jobs. Recent remarks by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have come amidst fears of AI impacting a wide array of jobs, leaving fewer neighboring sectors open for them to fill.

But Malpani’s reinvention is no theory, it is what he has done. It has influenced a lot of her career.

Malpani says that she has never left journalism, just “put it in more places to live,” indicating that she has worked as a newsroom journalist as well as a content strategist, a tech entrepreneur, a mobile-game writer, and an education content creator and collaborated with industry giants in business and entertainment.

The transition from Journalism to a Career in a Multi-Disciplinary field.

Prior to digital journalism and editorial roles with international media outlets like The New York Times and Al Jazeera, Malpani was a journalist, having worked for The Times of India, among others. With the evolution of media, she started to use her reporting and editorial talents in new settings such as Silicon Valley technology companies and other creative industries. Sometimes, the change wasn’t necessarily perfect. “Newsroom speed is different to startup speed,” Malpani says. I had to learn the speed and tempo without sacrificing the facts, always the bottom line.” This experience continued to spread to mobile-game script writing, educational and instructional content and projects with famous business and entertainment figures. Malpani learned over and over that as a creative professional, it’s important to bring the core skill into new settings without turning its back on it.

Leveraging AI to shape a creative economy.Creating for an AI Creative Economy.

The idea is more pertinent than ever as generative AI is increasingly being used for creating content, marketing, journalism, education, design, and more. Today, Malpani is closely involved with AI-driven content systems and technology companies, witnessing first-hand the opportunities and threats that are generated by the fast-paced advancements in the tools. She thinks that the question is not whether AI will take over specific jobs, but whether people will be able to master AI systems without losing their thinking, expertise, and judgment. “Someone sends machine output that they haven’t read,” Malpani says. One 2-hour colleague repair and he secretly lost confidence in the other. This concern is a larger issue that is now facing them with low-quality automated content that requires a lot of work to be reviewed, corrected and contextualised by humans. Malpani is not against AI, but against the hierarchy being technology to expertise.

The problem is that there’s no time after craft.Smorgasbord: Craft First, AI After.

Smorgasbord will be conceived as a series of small and accessible learning communities for creative practitioners at various stages of their careers. The programme will emphasize building a solid base in craft and the ways in which this can be transferred to other subjects and sectors. It will focus on in-depth creative and professional craft development, cross-disciplinary creative skill implementation, hands-on AI literacy, as well as an understanding of when to use and when not to use AI. It will also highlight the proper and conscious use of AI tools, conscious of the environmental price of careless technology use, and how to create sustainable careers in an ‘always-on’ economic environment, while sustaining the human judgment, originality and critical thinking.

The first groups are scheduled to be free of charge with the programme to be developed based on the needs and experiences of the groups. I want to know what they really want to learn,” Malpani says.

She also has a clear idea of what Smorgasbord will not teach. “Everyone is selling that here we will never teach you a thinking to a machine.”

Making the Transition to What’s Next for Creatives

Smorgasbord comes from the notion of a table shared among various disciplines, viewpoints and abilities. For Malpani the goal isn’t for creatives to be able to compete with machine-created art on machine terms, but to develop depth, versatility and judgment that will allow them to use technology intelligently and still have control over their work. With her own career trajectory in mind, she understands the opportunities and challenges of the next generation of creatives. That kid has tools that I would never have had, and has a flood of noise that I would never have had to swim through,” she says. The order of operations will remain the same: “Craft first. The machine after. Hunger the whole way through. Smorgasbord is beginning to implement its first small groups in the upcoming months, more information about participation and programme structure will follow.