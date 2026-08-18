Abhay Patil Moves Beyond Trading Education With an AI Fintech Currently Valued at $5 Million

Abhay Patil is taking a step forward from teaching people about trading. He is using Artificial Intelligence to make a financial technology platform.

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There have been significant differences in how people trade over the past decade. Now people can get information they need in seconds. Despite all this knowledge, many traders commit the same errors time and time again.

Abhay Patil, the man who started Traders Paradise saw this happening. He has developed a trading community of over 1.4 million people. He discussed with more than 10,000 traders in workshops and events. What he learned in these conversations has altered what he wants to do with his career.

The issue was not that traders were unaware of what to do. It was because of their actions. It was obvious to them that they needed to utilize stop-losses. They did not. They understood how to deal with risk. They didn’t do it when the market was crazy. They were able to identify plans but not follow through with them. Their emotions were making their trading decisions, not their thinking.

Abhay Patil thought he could use technology to help with this problem.

He made TradinJournal, a trading journal that uses Artificial Intelligence. It examines a person’s trading, their recurring errors and offers them guidance on making decisions.

This is part of a change in financial technology. Technology isn’t just assisting people in trading, it’s assisting them to make selections when they are trading.

TradinJournal already has 50,000 people using it and is currently valued at $5 million. This gives Abhay Patil a way to work on his big plan.

His story shows how online communities can be the start of technology businesses. Traders Paradise gave Abhay Patil a chance to talk to the people he was trying to help. He did not just make a product and hope it would work. He talked to people and found out what problems they had.

Abhay Patil is based in Dubai. He is now working on financial technology instead of just teaching people about trading. He is still talking to traders and financial technology entrepreneurs, and what they say is helping him make TradinJournal better.

For Abhay Patil, the big thing in trading is not about learning more. It is about understanding how people behave when they trade.

That is where Artificial Intelligence comes in. It helps traders see what they are doing wrong, learn from their mistakes and make better trading plans.