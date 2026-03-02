Acharya Prashant’s Historic National Odyssey: Engaging Minds at IITs, IIMs and Beyond

Home

Acharya Prashant’s six-month national tour (August 2025 – February 2026) marked a massive intellectual engagement, with 1,746 questions answered across 205 live sessions.

A number that makes you pause: 1,746.

That was the number of questions Acharya Prashant answered in six months. Not in prepared addresses or edited discussions but in real time, in front of audiences conditioned to think critically instead of being polite and gracious, in the theatre. The questions came from engineering students at the IITs, research scholars at IISc, management students at IIMs, medical interns who had to cope with professional uncertainty, and young professionals wrestling with ambition and burnout.

Each question was taken directly: no dodges, no theatrics.

What unfolded between August 2025 and February 2026 was not a typical speaking tour. It was an extended national engagement that traversed the country’s most demanding intellectual institutions and its most visible public platforms.

In those six months, Acharya Prashant travelled to eighteen cities, conducted 205 sessions, spent over 360 hours in live dialogue, addressed over sixteen premier campuses, and signed more than ten thousand books. The journey began in Goa and concluded there as well, forming a circle that, in retrospect, feels almost deliberate.

The immediate catalyst was the release of his book Truth Without Apology by HarperCollins. Launched on 7 September 2025 at the India International Centre in New Delhi, the book quickly became a national bestseller. Yet the book’s success did not remain confined to sales charts. Within days of its launch, invitations began to multiply. Campuses reached out, literary festivals scheduled sessions, bookstores requested appearances, and public venues opened their doors.

The launch became less an event and more a starting point.

The Campus Wave

The most striking dimension of the six-month stretch was its institutional character.

Acharya Prashant addressed thirteen sessions at IIT campuses, including IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Guwahati, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Dhanbad, IIT Patna and IIT Goa. He also spoke at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore and engaged with students and faculty across the IIM ecosystem, including IIM Lucknow and IIM Bangalore. Other premier institutions such as BITS, IIIT Hyderabad and NIFT also hosted sessions.

These campuses are not known for indulgence. Students there are trained to question assumptions, dismantle arguments and demand clarity. Any other speaker offering generalised inspiration would rarely survives sustained scrutiny. Yet with Acharya Prashant, at campus after campus, sessions ran well beyond their scheduled duration. Question periods extended into late evenings. Students returned with sharper follow-ups rather than polite applause.

At IIT Kharagpur, coverage described the session as a landmark, noting the unusual intensity of participation. At IIT Hyderabad, the event formed part of the institute’s Extra Mural Lectures series and was attended by senior faculty, including the Director. At IIT Bombay and IIT Madras, lecture halls filled early and discussions continued informally long after the formal close.

At IISc Bangalore, the Satish Dhawan Auditorium reportedly responded with spontaneous applause even before the discourse began, an uncommon gesture in a research environment where restraint is customary.

The questions were rarely abstract. Students asked about competition and anxiety, the psychological cost of relentless ambition, the meaning of success in high-pressure systems, and the tension between career pursuit and inner stability. Management students at IIM Lucknow, Noida Campus explored leadership under uncertainty. At IIM Bangalore, a conversation with Prof. Trilochan Sastry evolved into a substantive exchange on democracy, ethics and the responsibilities of thought in public life.

The pattern was unmistakable. The institutions most committed to rational enquiry were not resistant to philosophical dialogue. They were actively inviting it.

The Book That Entered Public Space

If campuses formed one axis of the tour, bookstores formed another.

After the September launch at the India International Centre, Truth Without Apology moved quickly into India’s most recognisable literary spaces. Within days, Acharya Prashant was signing copies at Oxford Bookstore in Connaught Place, then at Full Circle and Kunzum in Delhi, and at Faqir Chand in Khan Market. The capital’s established book culture became the first extension of the launch.

The momentum travelled south and west. Higginbothams on Anna Salai in Chennai, one of India’s oldest bookstore names, hosted a signing that drew readers who waited well past the scheduled time. In Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune, Crossword stores saw similar scenes, with readers lining up for a brief exchange and a signed copy. In Kolkata, Oxford and Starmark bookstores hosted memorable signing events.

These were not fleeting promotional appearances. In store after store, the format remained consistent: a short interaction, open questions from readers, and queues that continued long after the event officially concluded.

By February, more than ten thousand books had been signed in person during the six-month period.

Book signings can be symbolic gestures. They can also signal something deeper. People do not wait in long lines merely for a signature. They wait for a moment of conversation, for acknowledgment, for the continuation of an argument that began on the page.

Public Auditoriums and City Engagements

Beyond campuses and bookstores, the tour unfolded in major public venues.

In Patna, the historic Bapu Sabhagar filled to capacity, drawing thousands. IANS coverage noted the scale of attendance and the extended question sessions that pushed beyond schedule. Kolkata’s Kala Mandir, one of the city’s cultural landmarks, also saw historic turnouts. Mumbai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Guwahati and Pune reported similar scenes.

At the Pune Book Festival on the Fergusson College grounds, the hall filled well before the session began. The discussion with a prominent journalist centred on themes from Truth Without Apology, with participants referencing passages and raising personal dilemmas. After the event, the queue for interaction stretched across the campus lawns. Similar scenes were visible at other literary festivals in Bhubaneswar, Delhi and Goa.

The audiences were varied in age and background. Students, parents, professionals and retirees shared the same space. The questions ranged from social media anxiety to family conflict, from career confusion to the fatigue of constant self-presentation. The tone was not devotional. It was searching.

The Closing Circle in Goa

The six-month arc returned to Goa in February 2026 at the Goa Literature Festival.

The venue filled before the scheduled start. The session opened with a structured interview conducted by a senior editor, probing themes of ambition, loneliness and the cultural obsession with confidence. Young participants spoke candidly about the pressure to achieve and the illusion of validation through digital visibility.

Acharya Prashant reframed confidence not as outward performance but as the courage to see oneself clearly. He argued that right action bears its fruit immediately in the form of inner clarity, rather than only in distant outcomes.

When the session ended, the lines for interaction and signing continued.

Between the opening session in Goa months earlier and the closing literary festival, the journey had crossed research institutions, management campuses, bookstores and public halls. The circle was complete.

The Wider Conversation

The tour’s visibility extended beyond physical venues. Live conversations on TV and digital media portals like NDTV and Jist News, an interview with the BBC, syndicated reporting by agencies such as IANS and PTI, and detailed campus coverage in publications including News18 and OneIndia broadened its reach. Long-form digital conversations, including a widely viewed podcast with popular YouTuber Sufiyan Alam, carried the discussion into online audiences.

Yet the defining feature of the six-month stretch was not visibility alone. It was consistency. Across 205 sessions and more than 360 hours of live engagement, the format remained unchanged. Questions were invited without pre-screening. Answers were given without rhetorical cushioning.

For years, serious philosophical dialogue in India has often remained either within academic boundaries or within ritual settings. This six-month journey blurred that distinction. Enquiry entered IIT lecture halls without becoming religious instruction. It entered IIM classrooms without turning into corporate motivation. It entered bookstores without reducing itself to spectacle.

From the India International Centre to IIT campuses, from Oxford Bookstore to Higginbothams, from Bapu Sabhagar to the Goa Literature Festival, a single thread ran through it all: sustained enquiry.

In a culture increasingly shaped by short-form reassurance and algorithm-driven affirmation, a countercurrent is dominant. Students, readers and citizens are willing to sit through long sessions, ask difficult questions and remain in dialogue.

The arc from Goa to Goa may not have been planned as symbolism. It nevertheless became one.

And the questions have not stopped.

