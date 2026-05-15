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Actor and entrepreneur Salim Diwan strengthens his healthcare vision through the USD 50 million acquisition of Krux Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Actor and entrepreneur Salim Diwan strengthens his healthcare vision through the USD 50 million acquisition of Krux Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Bollywood actor Salim Diwan acquires Krux Pharma for USD 50M, expanding global pharmaceutical reach while balancing entertainment and business leadership.

Sheer coincidence, but the Bollywood actor and businessman Salim Diwan’s name is again in the news, but not for the film. Diwan has signed an agreement with pharmaceutical company, Krux Pharma Pvt. Ltd. for USD 50 million.

The recently purchased company, Krux Pharma Pvt. Ltd. is a pharmaceutical exporter in nearly 40 countries of the world. It is known to develop beta lactam antibiotics in tablet, capsule and syrup form. It is widely distributed internationally; its products are sold in Asia, Africa, Middle East and countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States and are in the process of establishing a presence in other countries throughout the world.

Especially in the pharmaceutical industry, Salim Diwan has no new experience. Born and raised in the 20s, he is well-versed with the business. At present he is the Managing Director of Rajasthan Aushdhalaya Pvt. Ltd. (RAPL Group) whose market valuation is about 2000 crore.

Diwan has strong foundations in education to rely on in his entrepreneurial activities. He is armed with an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, along with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree, giving him a business acumen and legal expertise. In addition to his business activities, he is also dedicated to long-term and strategic development of his business empire.

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From Cinema to Corporate

Salim Diwan has established a distinct identity in the film industry through his performances. However, this move highlights his ambition to go beyond entertainment and contribute meaningfully to sectors that directly impact people’s lives. His transition reflects a forward-thinking mindset aimed at creating sustainable and long-term value.

What Makes the Krux Pharma Acquisition Significant

Krux Pharma Pvt. Ltd., based in Vapi, Gujarat, is an emerging player in the pharmaceutical space. Known for its focus on quality, innovation, and affordability, the company has steadily strengthened its position in the healthcare market.

Its export network spans countries such as South Africa, Ghana, the Philippines, Azerbaijan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uzbekistan, the UAE, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and Kazakhstan, among others—highlighting its strong international presence.

Expanding Horizons in the Pharmaceutical Sector

The pharmaceutical industry today stands as one of the most critical pillars of the global economy. Rising population levels, evolving diseases, and increasing demand for accessible healthcare are driving continuous growth in this sector.

Companies like Krux Pharma Pvt. Ltd. have immense opportunities in areas such as:

Investment in Research & Development (R&D)

Expansion of generic medicines in global markets

Strengthening regulatory compliance such as WHO-GMP, ROW regulatory bodies & local FDA.

Integration of digital health and advanced pharmaceutical technologies

Under the leadership of Salim Diwan, the company is well-positioned to accelerate growth while enhancing

access to affordable, high-quality medicines.

New Leadership, New Direction

Industry experts believe that Salim Diwan’s leadership could bring renewed energy and strategic direction to Krux Pharma Pvt. Ltd. With a stronger focus on modern manufacturing, innovation, and global expansion, the company is expected to scale new heights in the coming years.

A Unique Blend of Entertainment and Enterprise

Beyond boardrooms and business milestones, Diwan has continued to nurture a quieter but deeply meaningful pursuit – acting. What began as passion steadily evolved into a serious creative journey marked by feature films, short films and music videos that reflected both range and commitment. With major collaborations now taking shape with celebrated directors, the coming years may well introduce audiences to a far more complete version of Salim – not just as an entrepreneur, but as an artist with stories still waiting to unfold.

For Diwan, acting has never been a distraction from success – it has been an extension of it.

In an age of curated personas, Salim’s pursuit of cinema feels refreshingly authentic – a reminder that ambition and artistry can coexist powerfully in the same individual.

Future Outlook

The healthcare sector remains one of the most vital and fast-growing industries globally. In this context, the acquisition of Krux Pharma Pvt. Ltd. opens the door to significant opportunities. With the right strategy, leadership, and innovation, the company has the potential to strengthen not only its presence in India but also its standing in international markets.

Salim Diwan’s bold step positions him as a dynamic leader who is successfully bridging the worlds of entertainment and healthcare—setting an inspiring example for aspiring entrepreneurs to think beyond conventional boundaries.

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