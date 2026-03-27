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Addressing Indias Top Cloud Challenge—Praveen Ravulas Method

Addressing India’s Top Cloud Challenge—Praveen Ravula’s Method

Working as a software development engineer for AWS Security at Amazon, Praveen Ravula, the 2025 Developer of the Year awardee, built robust cloud systems that protect Indian users and others worldwide who rely on the company’s services every day.

Every day, Indians shop in e-commerce stores, carry out online banking transactions, or access government services on the internet. However, as more people use these services, more hackers move online as well, threatening the cloud infrastructure that powers these services. For Indian companies, the stakes are high. Fifty-two percent of them see cloud-related threats as their biggest challenge, PwC said in its 2024 Global Digital Trust Insights report, thus highlighting the significant risk cloud infrastructure poses to them.

For Praveen Ravula, a software development engineer for AWS Security at Amazon, his work is to build strong cloud systems that support critical digital services used by millions worldwide. Ravula has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer science. He is also certified in AWS Academy Cloud Foundations and Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals. He began his career as a full-stack web developer at Nebula Partners, then worked as a software engineer at SDK Tech. Thereafter, he joined Amazon, helping secure AWS. This prevents bad actors from gaining unauthorised access to the hard-earned money and vital personal information of users from India and the world over.

Ravula is a respected member of the International Association of IT Professionals (IAITP) and fellow of Hackathon Raptors. So far, he has published three scholarly articles in reputable journals, including the IEEE Explore, the Universal Library of Innovative Research and Studies (ULIRS), and the International Journal of Science and Research (IJSR). In 2025, the Alliance Top Award, an annual international awards program recognising and celebrating exceptional achievements in science, technology, and other areas, named him the Developer of the Year. The award was in recognition of his “outstanding, distinguished, and truly world-class contributions to engineering innovation, cloud-native architecture, machine learning, and applied cybersecurity.” Thus, this proves that his work is highly significant more than ever as cyber threats continue unabated.

One major problem with big cloud systems is ineffective data transfer across long distances. For cloud companies to move data, they have to pay a lot of money. Then, for users, they experience slow services because information takes more time to arrive. These challenges can slow down apps and increase the cost of digital services. “Initially, Amazon pulled Dogfish data from many places around the globe. This was often very expensive and slowed down services for users,” Ravula explains. “These problems, therefore, increased the costs of operations and reduced the performance of the whole system.” To solve this problem at Amazon, Ravula led a project to regionalise the company’s Dogfish, an internal dataset that lets the security systems at AWS know whether an activity on the platform is safe or not. He built pipelines for copying data so that it is easier to move Dogfish datasets into regional S3 buckets. These buckets are like flash drives or memory cards, but they are containers for storing data on AWS. With the successful completion of this project, AWS security systems can now fetch data locally instead of getting it from afar. It also reduced Amazon’s costs of transferring data by 25%, thus minimising its operational costs. Response times for security decisions are faster, too. As a result, Indians and other people enjoy faster digital services, such as online payments, especially those that depend on AWS infrastructure.

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Additionally, the security tools of big cloud systems can be very aggressive. This can mistakenly block out genuine users, who might want to carry out important transactions. “Locking out people with good intentions from accessing critical services like digital payments can impact them negatively,” Ravula notes. “So, the right tool should be able to protect legitimate users while weeding out criminals.” At Amazon, Ravula faced a similar issue. The Allowlist Policy was not working as expected. So, he decided to change the programming language that was used to design this all-important policy that allows or blocks users’ access to a system or resource on the AWS platform. For him, it is better to switch from Python to TypeScript because TypeScript has a static type system. This can help him catch errors even before running the code. After the fix, the company could identify deceptive interactions easily. Also, it could fine-tune decisions from time to time. It reduced blacklisting errors, too. Consequently, real users continue to enjoy digital services that depend on AWS infrastructure without any hindrance, while attackers are locked out.

Nonetheless, large cloud systems struggle within the CI/CD pipelines, which are automated systems used to build, test, and release new software updates. “These pipelines can be slow or unstable sometimes,” Ravula points out. “This can stop the release of a new update and cause delays.” At Amazon, Ravula developed a very solid plan for resolving such issues. So, he automated the CI/CD pipelines with Jenkins. Next, he used Docker. This is an open-source platform for packaging updates to ensure they work well across systems. With this fix, shutdowns from the release of new updates were reduced by as much as 90%. Project delays also decreased by 20%. Now, the company can release new security features as quickly as possible. In addition, users enjoy fewer service disruptions, faster bug fixes, and more stable apps.

In the end, Praveen Ravula has helped Amazon reduce its costs of running business, detect hackers more easily, and release new security features more quickly. For its customers, they can now rest assured that their money and information are safe on the company’s platforms. More than ever, we need robust yet affordable cloud systems like the ones he built for Amazon. This is very important now that cyber threats continue to rise in India and elsewhere on a daily basis.

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