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Adhesive Bonds and Lighter Materials Cut Trailer Repair Costs in Indias Growing Logistics Sector

Adhesive Bonds and Lighter Materials Cut Trailer Repair Costs in India’s Growing Logistics Sector

Mechanical Design engineer Siddharth Pareek's work on trailer construction addresses durability problems affecting commercial fleets

Commercial vehicle demand in India hit record levels, with Mahindra & Mahindra reporting 31,741 units sold – a 14% year-on-year increase driven by logistics expansion and infrastructure development. As the sector, projected to reach USD 357.3 billion by 2030, pushes more vehicles onto India’s roads, fleet operators face a persistent challenge: trailers and truck bodies that break down faster than expected, forcing costly repairs and downtime.

Siddharth Pareek, currently working as a structural engineer at PWI in Nappanee, Indiana, focuses on why certain trailer components fail faster than others. After years of designing both trailers and industrial overhead cranes, he identified patterns in how traditional construction methods create vulnerabilities. His Modular Plastic Roof project for refrigerated trucks achieved measurable results: 20% weight reduction, 15% energy savings for refrigeration systems, and 30% decrease in labor costs. Full compliance with DOT and TTMA standards validates commercial readiness. Based on this expertise, Siddharth was invited to serve as a judge for the Cases&Faces awards 2026, evaluating engineering innovations from professionals worldwide, a recognition reserved for established industry experts. His work carries a potential revenue impact estimated between $30-300 million as the technology scales. He is also pursuing membership with the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), one of the world’s most prestigious professional engineering bodies, which represents over 158,000 engineers globally and sets rigorous standards for professional excellence.

Most trailers use welding or metal bolts to connect panels, sidewalls, and frames. These tried-and-tested methods have one drawback – they concentrate stress from road vibrations, cargo weight, and temperature swings into tiny areas around each weld or bolt hole. Over months of use, these small zones accumulate damage until cracks appear.

“Look at where trailers actually break,” Siddharth notes. “It’s rarely in the middle of a metal sheet. Damage starts at joints and spreads outward. That tells you something about how forces move through the structure.”

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India presents particular challenges. A trailer might spend one day on a maintained national highway, the next navigating poorly surfaced district roads, then face monsoon conditions that test every seal and joint. Components need to handle all these situations without requiring constant maintenance visits.

Siddharth Pareek investigated the possibility of transferring stress over a wider area during his work at PWI. Instead of having the bolts take on individual pressure points, couldn’t the whole connection surface carry the load? Current adhesives now allow this. High-performance bonding compounds are capable of bonding metal panels while also preventing moisture ingress and mitigating vibration transfer.

Suspension frames require different thinking because they must withstand heavy loads, but they also need to absorb impact loads caused by road irregularities. Pareek was able to use finite element analysis, or a computer simulation of a model, to predict how force would flow through the metal structures, to determine quantitatively and qualitatively where it would gain the most benefit from reinforcements. Only adding strength where it would be needed, thus avoiding unnecessary weight.

Rust represents an ongoing fight. Salt-saturated air, road chemicals, and moisture trapped in poorly designed joints will speed up the corrosion process. Solutions typically revolve around eliminating design features that retain water, providing a means of drainage, and placing corrosion-resistant materials where they are most vulnerable.

Electric landing gear systems represent a new technology coming into the trailer industry. These motorised supports do all the work, but introduce complexity: motors, wiring, and controls must coordinate with structural frames without creating weak points. Better welding still matters. Recognising the proper welding sequences still helps to realise the distortion that standard welding creates.

For fleet operators assessing new equipment, these sorts of engineering improvements make a difference: vehicles need unscheduled repairs less often, components fail to need replacement as quickly, and fuel consumption decreases. Over the life of a vehicle, these differences accumulate.

As India’s logistics infrastructure expands to support growing economies, the vehicles moving goods need to be reliable workhorses. Engineering improvements that extend life while providing meaningful cost benefits are beneficial to everyone in the supply chain.

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