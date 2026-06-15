Advanced Cancer Surgery Solutions for High-Risk Patients in India

Minimally invasive and laparoscopic cancer surgery by Dr Sreekanth Reddy improves outcomes for high-risk patients with faster recovery and safety.

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Rapid advances in surgical techniques and treatment methods have brought about a major revolution in the field of surgery, especially in the treatment of cancer. While traditional approaches to surgery necessary for some cases in cancer patients can also be found, modern surgery draws on high-tech and new developments such as robot-assisted surgery, minimally invasive procedures and multimodal treatment. Surgery will sometimes be the only cure for cancer.

The “high risk” patient may be those with cancer of a more advanced stage who often will have metastasis. The older patient, or patients with co-morbid conditions such as diabetes, may also be considered high risk. For such patients, any new advances in surgical treatment can give a better chance of cure and disease-free survival.

In many instances the surgeons feel that other patients can also benefit from these new techniques and methods. The opportunity for oncologist and surgeon to collaborate also increases beyond the discovery of the disease as well as its treatment. The surgeon can now transform the patient poorly, after traditional surgery, into one who has better survival with quicker recovery with no or fewer complications. The cancer care can become not just survival, but an overall quality of life.

As a front runner in offering comprehensive cancer treatment in Bangalore, Dr. Sreekanth Reddy is working to advance the field of advanced cancer surgery for high-risk patients by providing individualised treatment planning and expert minimally invasive surgical techniques.

Dr Reddy is a well-qualified Surgical Oncologist with a keen interest in laparoscopic surgical procedures, breast cancer surgery and gastrointestinal cancer surgery. He has a strong reputation for treating patients with both outstanding technical expertise and compassionate care. His drive to offer safer and more effective solutions for his patients has earned him the trust of individuals seeking specific oncology solutions in Bengaluru and beyond.

High-risk cancer patients are often confronted with many issues while undergoing treatment. Patients with diseases such as diabetes, cardiac disease or obesity, respiratory disease, and the elderly, are at greater risk of complications from conventional open surgery. Many patients delay treatment due to a fear of complications, long hospital stays, or prolonged postoperative recovery. But minimally invasive and laparoscopic cancer surgery is benefiting these patients by limiting the amount of surgical trauma, and with this, decreasing the stress associated with postoperative recovery.

Individualized care is essential to achieving success in complex cases, says Dr. Sreekanth Reddy. “Every patient is a challenge specially with high-risk cancers. We look at the whole patient to create a plan that provides a safe approach with the best oncological outcome. With the current minimally invasive techniques, we are able to perform very precise surgeries for cancer with minimal complication and quick recovery,” he says.

At MACS Clinic and affiliated KIMS Hospitals in Bengaluru, innovative onCOre offers integrated cancer care by combining cutting-edge diagnostics, state-of-the-art precision imaging, subspecialty surgical oncology, and a tumor board-based approach to individualise treatment plans based on each person’s stage of cancer, past medical history and future recovery expectations.

The company’s specialists who handle laparoscopic and minimally invasive cancer surgery, particularly, have shown the great potential of such procedures for elderly and otherwise medically frail patients. By minimizing incisions, blood loss, discomfort after surgery, length of hospitalization and recovery time, such procedures open more doors to a healthier life than conventional “open” surgery, which can be difficult for some patients.

“Nowadays cancer surgery has as much to do with maintaining the patient’s strength, confidence and quality of life during the recovery phase as it does with removing the disease,” comments Dr. Reddy. “The progress that has been made in surgical oncology means that we can provide safe surgeries for many patients who were previously considered unsuitable for surgery.”

Kiran KumareshanA recent tryst with cancer probed under the care of Dr Sreekanth Reddy has exemplified the reach of modern surgical oncology in India. He was an elderly gentleman diagnosed with gastrointestinal cancer and dreaded the prospects of the surgery due to his other pre-existing comorbidities. Dr Reddy and his trainees carefully planned and executed the least physiologically stressful ‘sub-minimally invasive’ cancer surgery. The patient quickly returned to doing his regular daily activities. “I was very worried that I may have to undergo surgery in my old age. It was great to hear the confidence and clarity from Dr Sreekanth Reddy. The recovery was much better than I had anticipated,” the patient explained.

Apart from the surgical skill, Dr. Reddy is patient-friendly, and caring towards cancer patients. His communication skills are excellent. He is approachable and reassuring. The patients appreciate his personality and are comforted by his bright and pleasant personality, during these emotional times and he leads them through the treatment.

As a former Senior Resident and Assistant Professor at Vydehi Medical College & Research Center, Dr. Reddy has significant academic and clinical exposure in oncology practice. He has remained up to speed with the advances in cancer treatment and surgical innovation by training with seasoned specialists and multi-disciplinary teams.

Dr. Reddy also stresses the importance of awareness and early diagnosis in enhancing survival in cancer treatment. “A lot of cancers can be managed much more effectively if the diagnosis is made at an earlier stage. Persistent symptoms must not be ignored and consultation must not be delayed out of fear. Early management gives us the option of intervening less aggressively but offers far better outcomes,” he says.

Adding to his credence is the strong trust he has garnered across the leading healthcare platforms rated highly by leading doctor discovery platforms such as ClinicSpots and Practo with Dr Sreekanth Reddy respected for being an expert in advanced cancer surgery and patient-centered oncology care.

As India increasingly embraces modern cancer technologies and minimally invasive surgical options, experts like Dr.Sreekanth Reddy are making it possible for high-risk patients to receive safer, more targeted and more personalized treatment options. By combining hands-on, precision-driven surgical oncology with compassionate patient care, he continues to bring new hope to patients facing some of the toughest illnesses of their lives.

About Dr. Sreekanth Reddy

Dr. Sreekanth Reddy is a leading Surgical Oncologist and an expert in Laparoscopic Surgical procedures, Breast Cancer Surgery and Gastrointestinal Cancer Surgery. Dr. Sreekanth Reddy completes MBBS at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Belgaum, MS at JSS Medical College, Mysore and MCh in Surgical Oncology at Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Center, Bengaluru. Highly dedicated and patient focused specialist, Dr. Sreekanth Reddy offers his extensive surgical practice and knowledge for better, timely and advanced cancer care to patients of all parts of India.

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