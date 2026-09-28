AI is an ecosystem, not a substitute for human intellect

By Dr. Akhil Damodaran, Director, Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development.

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For decades, organizations rewarded people for having a relatively consistent array of capabilities, such as being able to execute well, analyze quickly, present more effectively, model well, produce good reports, and convert strategy to operational plans. In short, execution was the differentiator.

AI is starting to shift the balance on this front.

Execution, which had long been considered the core of competitive advantage, will begin to lose its luster. AI technology can currently analyze information, write programs, develop presentations, design financial models, create marketing campaigns, do research, manage operations, and oversee workflows. With increasing availability of such abilities, the attention goes to somewhere else – innovation. The resource that counts is the capability to see where others do not see, to pose a problem in a new light, to link disparate ideas, to challenge the assumption taken for granted by everybody else, and to envisage a product or business that doesn’t even exist yet.

That is precisely why I now think that AI shouldn’t be looked upon as something that replaces human intelligence but rather as an ecosystem that enhances it. Working with AI at SCMHRD on different aspects of management education – from AI-driven business simulations, learning companions, assessment systems, placement analytics, faculty copilots, AI-driven vivas, to decision environments – we have strengthened this conviction. The point that keeps coming through all of this is that the truly intriguing question isn’t what AI can do; it’s what human imagination can conceive when routine execution stops being a limitation.

This change carries enormous implications for management training and education. Historically, managers have been taught to get to grips with a system and then implement it well. In future, managers will be working with smart systems that will help implement most of the system on their behalf. This means that what will make them stand out is moving up the value chain – from implementation to imagination, from process-following to process creation, from market analysis to market discovery, from problem discovery to solution-finding.

This is also why entrepreneurship thinking will become increasingly relevant, even for managers who have never started their own business. Entrepreneurship is fundamentally the art of imagination in uncertainty. With the help of AI, the cost of creation, analysis, experimentation, and routine execution becomes cheaper. Therefore, more individuals will be able to turn their ideas into prototypes. General market resources and routine execution will not be scarce anymore; the idea will be.

Think about a future firm where one artificial intelligence works on analyzing the market, one on modeling the finance, one on studying the customer, one on prototyping the product, one on overseeing the operations, and one on communicating with everyone else. Once these types of abilities become commonplace, just being able to utilize them will not give any sustainable advantage anymore because everybody would have them. Instead, the sustainable advantage would come from knowing what to ask these systems to create. This requires completely different management skills, and these skills require curiosity, interdisciplinarity, experimentation, knowledge of people, good judgement, and imagination above all else.

This is precisely why organizations need to be wary of describing AI readiness as being skilled with the use of AI tools alone. Tools will keep changing. The real skill lies in knowing how to work in the AI ecosystem – to challenge AI, to work with it, to validate its results, to test it and to integrate different intelligent systems towards achieving an innovative idea. We should not be raising managers who are great at giving instructions to machines; we should raise managers who have innovative ideas to give to machines.

Maybe it’s going to be one of the key management maxims in the upcoming years: where there is abundance of execution, there is scarcity of imagination. And scarce qualities make for value. While AI is likely to decrease the importance of routine execution in general, it will greatly increase the importance of creativity and innovation.

It is not about being faster than others, as machines may win such a contest. The future will belong to those who can visualize what others cannot yet visualize, and then bring it to life with the help of AI. The role of AI should not be to make people act like machines but allow people to act as creative humans.

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