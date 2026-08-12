AI Is Everywhere, but Useful Search Is Not – Venkata Revunuru on Fixing the Gap

A senior search architect who developed an original methodology for context-aware hybrid search knows how enterprise search technologies and socially oriented digital platforms make information more relevant and accessible

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Artificial intelligence is becoming a key technology in India’s digital economy: government research indicates that about 87% of Indian companies are already using AI solutions, and a quarter of them have implemented them at scale. The government has allocated more than ₹10,300 crore for the IndiaAI Mission over five years, while experts predict the country’s AI market could reach $131 billion by 2032, making India one of the fastest-growing AI markets in the world. To work with a great variety of new tools, highly qualified specialists are required.

Venkata Revunuru is a prominent voice in the discussion. As a Senior Search Architect and Elasticsearch Consultant at NetDocuments, and a winner of the American Business Expo Xmas Award 2025, he has developed high-load platforms for leading U.S. technology companies. His expertise lies in building large-scale search systems and technology addressing real social challenges.

Throughout his career at major firms like ValueLabs Inc., Revunuru has engineered advanced data processing and retrieval systems. He also develops independent initiatives, including SnapLocal, a hyperlocal app with over 11,000 users in Hyderabad designed to improve urban community communication in India. The article explores his views on AI beyond infrastructure, evolving context-oriented search, and serving a social mission through technology.

From Enterprise Search Engineering to Architectural Leadership

During his time as a Senior Software Engineer at ValueLabs, Revunuru focused on developing enterprise search technologies for large-scale digital platforms serving major U.S. enterprise clients. His work centered on building search infrastructure capable of processing massive volumes of structured and unstructured data while maintaining high performance, reliability, and scalability.

He impacted on the design and implementation of enterprise search capabilities powered by Elasticsearch, developing search services that enabled fast, accurate retrieval of business-critical information across distributed systems. Beyond implementation, he participated in architectural decision-making, helping define engineering standards, search design patterns, and best practices that improved system maintainability and supported future product growth.

“Enterprise search is no longer about matching keywords. The real challenge is designing systems that can interpret intent, process information in real time, and deliver reliable results at enterprise scale,” Revunuru explains.

His work also included building data processing pipelines and search architectures capable of continuously indexing incoming information, allowing organizations to work with up-to-date data rather than static reports. By combining scalable infrastructure with modern search technologies, he helped strengthen ValueLabs’ enterprise search capabilities for complex business environments.

New generation search methodology

Working with various digital systems, Revunuru noticed that traditional search engines often struggle with modern data types. Most of them still focus mainly on matching keywords, while today’s digital services need to understand the context of a request.

The basic idea of the approach is that the same query can have completely different meanings depending on the user’s situation. The time, place, purpose of the query, and even the user’s previous actions can significantly change the expected search result.

In his published methodology ‘Methodology for Architectural Integration and Optimization of Hybrid AI Retrieval Systems under Dynamic Real-Time Constraints’, Revunuru suggests the architecture of a hybrid search engine combining several technologies: “I propose classical lexical search, vector representations of data, contextual signals such as time, geography, user behavior, and ranking algorithms based on machine learning. All this allows for a more adequate response to the request for the user.”

As a result, users receive answers that are more relevant to their real needs. This approach is becoming increasingly important for modern digital platforms, where information changes quickly and people expect fast, accurate results.

Tools for social assistance

Technology, however, is not only about enterprise infrastructure. Alongside his professional engineering work, Revunuru develops independent software projects that apply modern search and AI technologies to solve practical community challenges.

One of these projects is SnapLocal, a hyperlocal digital platform designed to strengthen communication within urban communities. Built as a scalable, cloud-based application with multilingual support, the platform combines localized news feeds, public safety alerts, neighborhood marketplaces, job listings, and community updates within a single ecosystem. The system is designed to deliver geographically relevant information in real time while remaining accessible to users across different linguistic backgrounds.

“Technology becomes most valuable when it solves everyday problems for ordinary people. Whether designing enterprise search systems or community platforms, the goal is the same: making information easier to access, understand, and use,” Revunuru says.

Since its launch, SnapLocal has been downloaded more than 11,000 times in Hyderabad, demonstrating growing demand for localized digital services that connect residents with information relevant to their immediate communities. The project received the American Business Expo Xmas Award 2025, recognizing its contribution to technology-driven community engagement and digital innovation.