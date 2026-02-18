Home

Alongside Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, 22-Year-Old Founder Makes the 35 Under 35

At just 22 years old, Lakshay Jain has emerged as a standout figure in the 2026 entrepreneurial landscape. Unlike many young public figures or industry heirs, Jain is a first-generation "ownership-first" founder who has built a massive media empire without external funding.

The first-generation founder, who is just 22, but already made it to the lists of Entrepreneur India, the list of 35 Under 35, and he is a public figure, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, the heir to a business and industry participant.

An exception to the rule is Lakshy Jain, who is not like most of the names on the list, at the early age of building an asset-backed, globally distributed company.

Lakshay Jain is a founder and CEO of Mascan, brand ownership and media firm that was formed through asset-first model. The firm is not offering typical marketing services or agency services but focusing on the development, acquisition, and expansion of digital-first brands and media assets.

It has also grown to a collection of over 25 national and global brands that he has been leading and have more than 100 countries as their target audience. These brands already have a viewership of over 150 million on a cumulative basis and the viewership has exceeded 10 billion in 2025 alone.

The company has profitability-first approach and it has grown without external funds but through hard-disciplined growth and acquisitions. This has seen it expand globally as far as media is concerned and maintain operational control and ownership.

Lakshay began in business at the age of 16 years and laid the groundwork of its initial businesses and operations in the country and subsequently moved to international nations and founded another brand-ownership enterprise, Mascan. The current target that he is pursuing is to grow the company to become a global media ecosystem with platform level AI systems to enhance the performance of its content, audience insights and monetising its portfolio.

The year 2025 may be taken as the turning point of the company because it experienced the highest number of purchases and new forms of media. The expansion helped to transform the previous form of business, which was personal brand-building, into a collection-based media platform.

Since the media company is expanding its business beyond its local borders and works in a technology-oriented form of media ownership, Lajshay Jain being the youngest of the honourees on the list is a sign that there is a new generation of founders that are not just influencing their impact with startups, but with media ownership and internet infrastructure.

