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An engineers case for predicting failure instead of patching it

An engineer’s case for predicting failure instead of patching it

Venkateswarlu Tanneru builds resilient cloud infrastructure using predictive failure systems, blending aeronautical engineering principles with AI-driven software reliability research.

When a software system breaks, most engineering teams treat the failure as the problem. Venkateswarlu Tanneru, an infrastructure engineer who has built systems for Microsoft Azure’s high-performance computing platform and now Apple, argues this gets the order wrong.

Failures have nothing to do with it,” he goes on to say. “Failure can’t be avoided, but you can be caught off guard by it.”

He says that this structural thinking goes back to his completed degree in a completely different subject: aeronautical engineering.

Prior to joining software, Tanneru graduated from Hindustan University with a bachelor’s degree in aeronautics from Chennai. In aviation, you presume that the failure is going to occur, you plan for when that fails, not when you hope it doesn’t,” he says. The happy path is optimized and the rest is patched when a customer complains: “Software is built the other way most of the time.”

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He followed a reflex from his days in aviation and received his Master’s of Computer Science from the University of Florida, which led him to the cloud.

Configuring supercomputers, faster

The predict failure mindset was put to the test this year, 2023, during the days of Tanneru on the high-performance computing platform of Microsoft Azure, working through LTIMindtree. He was specifically tasked with the InfiniBand layer, which is the very high-speed network that connects thousands of GPUs to train AI models as if it were a single CPU.

Up to now, each new cluster had to be set up manually. Progress was slow and one misconfiguration could cause a deployment to fail just before it was finished. Tanneru designed automated Python tooling to separate out the configuration into validated steps. Each one of them reviewed the work of the previous step before making a new one.

It’s the same concept as pilots preflight checklist,” he says. “If one thing fails during the check, you don’t make it to the runway, you don’t keep flying and find out at thirty thousand feet. The automation effort reduced the provisioning time for the end-to-end process from weeks to less than 10 minutes.

At around the same time, he created a visualization tool that provided engineers with a real-time view of the health of a cluster of hundreds of machines and hundreds of thousands of network links. It was then that he saw a tool that worked on a different principle, prediction rather than automation.

From visualization to research

In April of this year, Tanneru won the Best Paper Award at the International Conference on Emerging Technologies in Utility Transformation for Sustainability and Autonomous Vehicles (ETUTSAV-2026).

The paper, “HPIDF: A Hybrid SDAE–Random Forest for Exascale Interconnect Prognostics,” formally explores the questions raised by his visualization work. Exascale supercomputers run jobs that can last weeks. When the network linking the machine starts to degrade, the job dies, costing significant time and electricity. HPIDF combines two machine-learning methods to evaluate network telemetry and flag specific links showing early signs of degradation, days before they actually fail.

“Site-reliability engineers have been arguing versions of this for fifteen years,” Tanneru points out. “What changes now is that machine learning lets us catch the signal earlier, before the symptoms become visible to a human operator. That is the shift I am interested in.”

He currently has two more papers under review at major venues, including HPDC 2026 and ICS 2026.

Peer review and committees

Alongside his engineering work, Tanneru spends a notable amount of time evaluating research and guiding early-career engineers.

He serves as a peer reviewer for IEEE Access and as a technical reviewer for the International Conference on Big Data & Machine Learning (ICDBML 2026). Recently, he was selected as a mentor and paper reviewer for the IEEE-Eta Kappa Nu (IEEE-HKN) Innovating the Future Papers Conference, where he guides emerging researchers through the publication process.

His involvement extends to organizational governance as well; Tanneru serves on the 2026 IEEE Young Professionals Oversight Ad Hoc Committee, helping shape the strategic roadmap for the global portfolio, and leads the IEEE VTS IS3C-MI Technical Committee.

What comes next

Tanneru is currently a Software Engineer for Infrastructure at Apple, where his work focuses on building resilient infrastructure that can run across multiple public clouds.

“It is not enough to be proficient in a single cloud ecosystem anymore,” he says. “Infrastructure-as-code, container orchestration, and observability. Teams that ship smoothly master all three. Teams that struggle are still treating production as a place to find out what happens.”

Where the field is going, in his view: exascale machines becoming more accessible, multi-cloud infrastructure maturing, and AI workloads spreading into every layer of the software stack. The engineers who can navigate between those three worlds, he thinks, are the ones who will define cloud computing for the rest of the decade.

Asked what he wants from his own next few years, his answer remains grounded. He plans to publish a few more papers in the prognostics direction, spend more time mentoring researchers, and ensure systems are built with reality in mind.

“Assume the failure is coming,” he says. “Build for the moment it happens. The rest is decoration.”

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